AEW Star Has Heat For 'Bad Match' On Recent Show

Jack Evans reportedly has some backstage heat after this week’s AEW Dark main event with "people you don’t want heat with" for a botched Phoenix Splash on AEW Dark.

Here is what Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting on the situation:

"There was a spot that originally made air where Luchasaurus and Cezar Bononi had a miscommunication and both just stood there for a second not knowing what to do. An even bigger issue, which also may be why the first feed was taken down and edited, was Jack Evans vs. 10 had a bad match which included Evans doing a Phoenix splash where he ended up catching 10 in the face with an elbow which busted him up badly.

They went right to the finish. 10 needed work done after. Evans got heat from the people you don’t want heat with there. Evans was also not in Angelico’s corner on Dynamite the next day. After the match, -1 jumped into the ring as planned and fist bumped the bloody hand of 10. That was edited out because people saw the young kid fist bumping a guy covered in blood. That ended up with Amanda Huber defending AEW in a post when people said how a young child shouldn’t be doing that."