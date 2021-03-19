Rubber Match Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary Show

ROH issues the following:

DALTON CASTLE, JOSH WOODS SQUARE OFF IN RUBBER MATCH AT 19TH ANNIVERSARY

Having split their first two matches against each other, Dalton Castle and Josh Woods will battle again to determine who the better man is once and for all.

Unlike their previous meetings, the rubber match between Castle and Woods at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 26 will be contested under traditional rules, not Pure rules.

One other notable difference is that Silas Young, Woods’ tag team partner and mentor and a former nemesis of Castle, will be in Woods’ corner for the bout.

Woods’ submission victory over Castle two months ago was one of the biggest of the 2017 Top Prospect Tournament winner’s career, but the former ROH World Champion won the rematch two weeks ago.

In that match, Castle caught Woods with an inside cradle for the three count after feigning pain in his back. Young came out afterwards and chastised Woods for falling for one of the oldest tricks in the book.

Young said Woods still has a lot to learn about pro wrestling and the only way for him to teach Woods is for them to resume their tag team. Woods, who has blossomed as a singles competitor over the past six months, appeared conflicted.

As for Castle, he had said that he would leave ROH if he didn’t beat Woods in their second meeting. Castle evened the score, but can he defeat Woods again? And what does it mean for Castle’s future in ROH if he doesn’t?

Join us on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS 19th ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 8 P.M. EASTERN

ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB

19th ANNIVERSARY HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. JAY LETHAL

GRUDGE MATCH

JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION DRAGON LEE vs. TRACY WILLIAMS

UNSANCTIONED MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT

ROH PURE TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. DAK DRAPER

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE’S DRAGON LEE & KENNY KING (w/AMY ROSE) vs. THE FOUNDATION’S TRACY WILLIAMS & RHETT TITUS

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY (MOSES & KAUN) vs. MEXISQUAD (BANDIDO, FLAMITA & REY HORUS)

DALTON CASTLE vs. JOSH WOODS (w/SILAS YOUNG)

MARK BRISCOE vs. FLIP GORDON