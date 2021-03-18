Kenny Omega’s Return To IMPACT Wrestling Announced

Omega will be facing Rich Swann in a championship vs. championship main event match at Impact’s Rebellion PPV on April 24.

Impact announced this morning that KennyOmega will appear on next week’s episode of IMPACT wrestling along with Don Callis.

Charlotte Flair Nixed From Official WWE WrestleMania 37 Poster

It might be something or nothing, but it has been noticed that Charlotte Flair has been nixed from the official poster for WWE WrestleMania 37 and there is now speculation about her not appearing at t[...] Mar 19 - It might be something or nothing, but it has been noticed that Charlotte Flair has been nixed from the official poster for WWE WrestleMania 37 and there is now speculation about her not appearing at t[...]

Updates On Finn Balor, Danny Burch, Santos Escobar In NXT Injury Report

The latest NXT injury report features updates on Finn Balor, Danny Burch, and Satos Escobar. As always the report is a mix of real-life injuries and storyline. - NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Esc[...] Mar 19 - The latest NXT injury report features updates on Finn Balor, Danny Burch, and Satos Escobar. As always the report is a mix of real-life injuries and storyline. - NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Esc[...]

WWE Has Plans To Tape The Final SmackDown Before WrestleMania

WWE is reportedly planning to tape the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 37, according to Fightful Select. The plan as of this report is to tape the April 9 episode of SmackDown before the April 2 [...] Mar 19 - WWE is reportedly planning to tape the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 37, according to Fightful Select. The plan as of this report is to tape the April 9 episode of SmackDown before the April 2 [...]

Eric Bischoff On Who He Would Like To Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

During his most recent 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked if he can decide who inducts him into the WWE Hall Of Fame, or if he is a decision made by the company. Here is what he said: "I don&r[...] Mar 19 - During his most recent 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked if he can decide who inducts him into the WWE Hall Of Fame, or if he is a decision made by the company. Here is what he said: "I don&r[...]

The Rock Responds To The Undertaker Calling Him A Hollywood C-Lister In Jest

The Rock has reacted to the Undertaker calling him a Hollywood C-Lister. During a recent appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Undertaker discussed why he never went to Hollywood, sa[...] Mar 19 - The Rock has reacted to the Undertaker calling him a Hollywood C-Lister. During a recent appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Undertaker discussed why he never went to Hollywood, sa[...]

AEW Star Has Heat For 'Bad Match' On Recent Show

Jack Evans reportedly has some backstage heat after this week’s AEW Dark main event with "people you don’t want heat with" for a botched Phoenix Splash on AEW Dark. Here is what Wrestling[...] Mar 19 - Jack Evans reportedly has some backstage heat after this week’s AEW Dark main event with "people you don’t want heat with" for a botched Phoenix Splash on AEW Dark. Here is what Wrestling[...]

Seth Rollins Teasing Big News For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins will be appearing on tonight’s WWE SmackDown and he is teasing "big news" for the show on FOX. Rollins has in a storyline with Cesaro for a few weeks now and it’s believed th[...] Mar 19 - Seth Rollins will be appearing on tonight’s WWE SmackDown and he is teasing "big news" for the show on FOX. Rollins has in a storyline with Cesaro for a few weeks now and it’s believed th[...]

AEW Superstar MJF Files For A New Trademark

MJF has recently filed to trademark his initials with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Scarfs; Scarves; Suits; Sweatshirts; Hooded sw[...] Mar 19 - MJF has recently filed to trademark his initials with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Scarfs; Scarves; Suits; Sweatshirts; Hooded sw[...]

WWE WrestleMania 37 Heading For A Sellout On Both Nights

Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE WrestleMania 37 for both nights Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th shows at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will be sold out. The report not[...] Mar 19 - Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE WrestleMania 37 for both nights Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th shows at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will be sold out. The report not[...]

Update On Charly Caruso's WWE Status

In an update on Charly Caruso, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that she is expected to be leaving the company when her contract expires. "PWInsider.com has been told Caruso is not cur[...] Mar 19 - In an update on Charly Caruso, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that she is expected to be leaving the company when her contract expires. "PWInsider.com has been told Caruso is not cur[...]

WWE Announces Interview Segment For Tonight’s Episode of SmackDown

WWE has announced an interview segment with Big E and Apollo Crews on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last week, Intercontinental Champion Big E returned from an injury he suffered[...] Mar 19 - WWE has announced an interview segment with Big E and Apollo Crews on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last week, Intercontinental Champion Big E returned from an injury he suffered[...]

Schedule For The Upcoming 'Biography: WWE Legends' Series From A&E and WWE Studios

The full schedule for A&E’s "Biography - WWE Legends" series has been revealed. Each episode which has also been produced by WWE Studios will have a run time of 2 hours starting Sunday, Apri[...] Mar 19 - The full schedule for A&E’s "Biography - WWE Legends" series has been revealed. Each episode which has also been produced by WWE Studios will have a run time of 2 hours starting Sunday, Apri[...]

Rubber Match Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary Show

ROH issues the following: DALTON CASTLE, JOSH WOODS SQUARE OFF IN RUBBER MATCH AT 19TH ANNIVERSARY Having split their first two matches against each other, Dalton Castle and Josh Woods will battle a[...] Mar 19 - ROH issues the following: DALTON CASTLE, JOSH WOODS SQUARE OFF IN RUBBER MATCH AT 19TH ANNIVERSARY Having split their first two matches against each other, Dalton Castle and Josh Woods will battle a[...]

Triple H Reportedly In Quarantine After Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Triple H is in quarantine after the latest COVID-19 outbreak among talent. The report noted Triple H’s situation is being kept se[...] Mar 19 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Triple H is in quarantine after the latest COVID-19 outbreak among talent. The report noted Triple H’s situation is being kept se[...]

Update On Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker Main Event Lights Out Match

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tony Khan sees the Lights Out match as AEW’s signature match for settling feuds, similar to how cage matches or the Hell in a Cell match used to be[...] Mar 19 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tony Khan sees the Lights Out match as AEW’s signature match for settling feuds, similar to how cage matches or the Hell in a Cell match used to be[...]

Hulk Hogan And Titus O’Neil To Host WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE issued the following: WrestleMania is back in business as WWE today announced that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil will host the two-night po[...] Mar 19 - WWE issued the following: WrestleMania is back in business as WWE today announced that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil will host the two-night po[...]

Kenny Omega’s Return To IMPACT Wrestling Announced

AEW Dynamite Viewership Holds Steady, NXT Struggles This Week

AEW Dynamite viewership once again was way ahead of WWE NXT with their first-ever women’s main event. AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 768,000 viewers which is up from last week’s 743,000. [...] Mar 18 - AEW Dynamite viewership once again was way ahead of WWE NXT with their first-ever women’s main event. AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 768,000 viewers which is up from last week’s 743,000. [...]

Keith Lee On His WWE Absence: 'One Day, I Will Explain It All'

WWE Superstar Keith Lee out of action for over since the February 8, 2021 edition of RAW where he defeated Matt Riddle. Lee was announced to work a three-way United States Title match at the Eliminat[...] Mar 18 - WWE Superstar Keith Lee out of action for over since the February 8, 2021 edition of RAW where he defeated Matt Riddle. Lee was announced to work a three-way United States Title match at the Eliminat[...]

Title Match Announced For NWA Back For The Attack PPV

NWA will be back on pay-per-view for the first time in over a year later this month with the Back For The Attack event which will air on March 21, 2021, at 4 pm EST. The promotion confirmed today ann[...] Mar 18 - NWA will be back on pay-per-view for the first time in over a year later this month with the Back For The Attack event which will air on March 21, 2021, at 4 pm EST. The promotion confirmed today ann[...]

WWE Announces NXT UK: Prelude Event For April

WWE has announced a special NXT UK: Prelude event for April. Check out the announcement below. BREAKING: The special event #NXTUK: Prelude will be taking place on Thursday, April 8.Get ready for s[...] Mar 18 - WWE has announced a special NXT UK: Prelude event for April. Check out the announcement below. BREAKING: The special event #NXTUK: Prelude will be taking place on Thursday, April 8.Get ready for s[...]

WWE Releases WrestleMania 37 Health and Safety Protocols, Liability Waiver

The official WWE website has issued an announcement on the health and safety protocols for those attending WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WrestleMania [...] Mar 18 - The official WWE website has issued an announcement on the health and safety protocols for those attending WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WrestleMania [...]

SHOWCASE OF THE INDEPENDENTS STREAMING SCHEDULE

Five new shows have been added to the IWTV Showcase Of The Independents schedule, making a grand total of fourteen events now set to stream on IWTV from Wednesday, April 7-Saturday, April 10, all avai[...] Mar 18 - Five new shows have been added to the IWTV Showcase Of The Independents schedule, making a grand total of fourteen events now set to stream on IWTV from Wednesday, April 7-Saturday, April 10, all avai[...]

IWTV Debuts - "The Life of _______" - A Very Good Professional Wrestler - Episode 1

As his headline states on his Twitter Account, - @VeryGoodProWres - "No Names Needed. My Reputation Speaks For Itself. I am a Very Good Professional Wrestler" debuts a special documentary series from [...] Mar 18 - As his headline states on his Twitter Account, - @VeryGoodProWres - "No Names Needed. My Reputation Speaks For Itself. I am a Very Good Professional Wrestler" debuts a special documentary series from [...]