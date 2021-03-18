Keith Lee On His WWE Absence: 'One Day, I Will Explain It All'
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 18, 2021
WWE Superstar Keith Lee out of action for over since the February 8, 2021 edition of RAW where he defeated Matt Riddle.
Lee was announced to work a three-way United States Title match at the Elimination Chamber PPV on February 21, 2021, but was pulled from the event.
It is believed he is dealing with an injury but there has been no word from WWE or Lee, until now.
He tweeted:
"I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me. For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION."
