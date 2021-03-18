SHOWCASE OF THE INDEPENDENTS STREAMING SCHEDULE

Five new shows have been added to the IWTV Showcase Of The Independents schedule, making a grand total of fourteen events now set to stream on IWTV from Wednesday, April 7-Saturday, April 10, all available as part of your IWTV subscription.

This week, Absolute Intense Wrestling, H2O Wrestling and Freelance/Freelance Underground announced that they will be broadcasting new events as part of IWTV's Showcase Of The Independents. In addition, IWTV's new original series, The Life Of__, will premiere during the weekend with episode one focusing on The LIfe Of A Very Good Professional Wrestler.

During these special premieres, fans in Tampa are invited to the 81 Bay Brewing Company to view the streams of these events. Admission during these time periods will be free, with drink specials available:

Thursday, April 8, 6pm EDT - Absolute Intense Wrestling, Go For Broke

Thursday, April 8, 7pm EDT - The Life Of A Very Good Professional Wrestler

Friday, April 9, 4pm EDT - Freelance and Freelance Underground, Chicago's Secret Stash

Friday, April 9, 6pm EDT - H2O Wrestling, Subterranean Violence Volume 9

IWTV can also now confirm that Tony Deppen's Bier Haus will stream live at 12pm EDT on Saturday, April 10 from Tampa. More details regarding this event will be made available soon.

You can watch the entirety of The Showcase Of The Independents with your IWTV subscription.

