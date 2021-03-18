Combat Zone Wrestling Returning To Pay-Per-View This Month

Combat Zone Wrestling and Stonecutter Media have announced that CZW will be returning to PPV in March.

THE CALCULATING HITWOMEN OF CZW GIRLZ ARE ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW IN MARCH!

The women of CZW Girlz have their foes in their sites. And they’re locked and loaded for war in CZW Girlz: Vicious Assassins! And in CZW: WTF Wrestling, you’ll be shouting “WTF!” at the sheer brutality found in the CZW ring! Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in March:

CZW: WTF Wrestling – Featuring two jaw-dropping matches! Matt Tremont vs. Gangone; Matt Tremont vs. Atsushi Onita!

CZW Girlz: Vicious Assassins – Featuring two brutal bouts! Hania vs. Athena; Mercedes Martinez vs. Allie!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!