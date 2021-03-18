Brodie Lee's Wife Reflects On One-Year Anniversary Of His AEW Debut
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 18, 2021
Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber posted the following on Instagram on one-year anniversary of his debut with All Elite Wrestling:
One year ago.
You bet on yourself. (My money was always on you)
It wasn’t the debut you envisioned. Rochester would have went crazy. But it’s ok, you rolled with it.
You were the happiest I had seen you in years. You got to show the world what I always saw.
Life went off the rails and now it’s my turn to roll with it.
I’m forever thankful for @allelitewrestling place in our lives the past 365 days. They have shaped who I am and who our family is.
Best thing I can say to everyone out there.... work hard, chase your dreams, roll with the punches, and bet on yourself.
You know what that means.
