Update On WWE Network Moving To Peacock, Gift Card Subscribers and More

WWE has provided a FAQ for subscribers moving over to Peacock, the new home of the WWE Network in the U.S.

Check out the FAQ below:

WWE Network is moving, and beginning April 5, it will be exclusively available on Peacock in the U.S. As a result, your current WWE Network subscription will expire at the end of this billing cycle and will not renew.

To continue watching WWE Network after your subscription expires, you’ll need to sign up for Peacock. With Peacock Premium, you’ll be able to stream every live WWE pay-per-view event – including WrestleMania on April 10 & 11 – along with your favorite WWE shows. Plus, you’ll get access to tons of hit movies and series, exclusive Peacock Originals, live sports, and so much more – all on Peacock!

We’ll send you another email with more details in the coming days. In the meantime, you can access WWE Network as you always have until your current subscription ends.

How do I stream Fastlane on 3/21?

Fastlane will be available on Peacock and WWE Network in the United States to subscribers of either service. Beginning March 18, you can subscribe to Peacock to watch WWE Network, including Fastlane.

How do I stream WrestleMania on 4/10 and 4/11?

In the United States, WrestleMania will be streamed exclusively through Peacock. Outside the United States, continue streaming through WWE Network or your local provider, where available.

I am currently a WWE Network subscriber? What should I do?

Beginning April 5, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home of WWE Network. Until then, you can keep watching directly on WWE Network, as long as you have an active subscription. You can also create a Peacock account to stream WWE Network on Peacock beginning March 18.

Be on the lookout for an email with more specific directions on when and how to sign up for Peacock.

Will my WWE Network subscription automatically transfer to Peacock?

No, your WWE Network subscription will not be transferred to Peacock automatically. To continue enjoying WWE Network content after your WWE Network subscription expires, sign up for Peacock.

Once I lose access to WWE Network, will I get a credit for the remaining balance on my account?

Yes. We will credit the portion of your subscription that cannot be used after the WWE network standalone app sunsets in the United States.

For Gift Card subscribers, this will come in the form of an exchange program where you’ll be able to choose from among 300+ gift cards.

For Credit Card, Debit Card or PayPal subscribers, credit will be applied to the same payment method that was billed.

For Apple or Roku subscribers, credit will applied back to your Apple or Roku account.

What about these other WWE Network gift cards I’ve purchased? What can I do with these?

WWE Network is now on Peacock. As a result you are no longer able to redeem your WWE Network Gift Card for a subscription.

Don’t worry, WWE Network has partnered with InComm Incentives to issue you a credit which can be redeemed for gift cards from hundreds of top-name brands — including retailers and restaurants — or a general-use card from American Express or Visa.

This program will be available shortly. Please check back over the next few days for additional details.

Do I have to pay for Peacock in addition to WWE Network?

No, you will only need to subscribe to Peacock.

If I subscribe to Peacock, will I be able to stream WWE Network on WWE apps?

No. Beginning in April WWE Network in the U.S. will only be available through Peacock.

Why can’t I subscribe to WWE Network?

WWE Network is moving to Peacock in the U.S. on 3/18 and, as a result, new subscriptions to WWE Network are no longer directly available in the U.S. Sign up for Peacock to continue accessing and enjoying WWE Network content.

Why was my account cancelled?

WWE Network is moving to Peacock in the U.S, so we’ve begun preparations to make that happen.

U.S. Subscribers who purchased through Apple will begin to cancel on March 18th. Any time left on those subscriptions will be credited back to Apple appropriately.

U.S. Subscribers through other payment methods, like Roku, Google or direct with Credit Card, Debit Card, Gift Card or PayPal, will not renew on the next billing cycle date.

Why does my account show a Subscription End Date?

We’ve disabled automatic billing for subscribers in the U.S. Your account will remain active only through your next billing date. If your next billing date is after April 4th your subscription will be cancelled on April 4th and you will receive a credit for the remaining time on your subscription. To continue enjoying WWE Network content, sign up for Peacock.

I don’t live in the U.S., but I do subscribe directly to WWE Network. How does this affect me?

It doesn’t. Outside the U.S., you can continue to access and enjoy WWE Network content as you do today.