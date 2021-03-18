Eric Bischoff Announced For WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Eric Bischoff has been announced as the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. He was surprised with the news of his induction on WWE After the Bell, which you can listen to below.

Bischoff is the second member of the class of 2021 to be revealed thus far, joining former WWE Women's champion Molly Holly.

He will enter the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, April 6, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network internationally.