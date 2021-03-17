"The Warrior of The Sun" Sarray Is Coming To WWE NXT

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 18 - Impact announced this morning that KennyOmega will appear on next week’s episode of IMPACT wrestling along with Don Callis. Omega will be facing Rich Swann in a championship vs. champions[...]
Mar 18 - WWE Superstar Keith Lee out of action for over since the February 8, 2021 edition of RAW where he defeated Matt Riddle. Lee was announced to work a three-way United States Title match at the Eliminat[...]
Mar 18 - NWA will be back on pay-per-view for the first time in over a year later this month with the Back For The Attack event which will air on March 21, 2021, at 4 pm EST. The promotion confirmed today ann[...]
WWE Announces NXT UK: Prelude Event For April WWE has announced a special NXT UK: Prelude event for April. Check out the announcement below. BREAKING: The special event #NXTUK: Prelude will be taking place on Thursday, April 8.Get ready for s[...]
Mar 18 - The official WWE website has issued an announcement on the health and safety protocols for those attending WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WrestleMania [...]
SHOWCASE OF THE INDEPENDENTS STREAMING SCHEDULE Five new shows have been added to the IWTV Showcase Of The Independents schedule, making a grand total of fourteen events now set to stream on IWTV from Wednesday, April 7-Saturday, April 10, all avai[...]
Mar 18 - As his headline states on his Twitter Account, - @VeryGoodProWres - "No Names Needed. My Reputation Speaks For Itself. I am a Very Good Professional Wrestler" debuts a special documentary series from [...]
Mar 18 - Danny Burch, one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions has reportedly suffered an injury. PWInsider is reporting that following Wednesday night’s episode of NXT WWE doctors informed Burch he had s[...]
Mar 18 - Combat Zone Wrestling and Stonecutter Media have announced that CZW will be returning to PPV in March. THE CALCULATING HITWOMEN OF CZW GIRLZ ARE ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW IN MARCH! The women of [...]
WWE Network Officially Launches On Peacock WWE issued the following: WWE Network Launches on Peacock Welcome, WWE Network. WWE Network launches on Peacock today. Stream every live WWE pay-per-view event—including WrestleMania—an[...]
Mar 18 - Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber posted the following on Instagram on one-year anniversary of his debut with All Elite Wrestling: One year ago. You bet on yourself. (My money was always on you) It wa[...]
Mar 18 - Eric Bischoff found out about his 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction during an interview on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast. You can see what happened in the video below. You captured my imagina[...]
Mar 18 - Ryan Pratt looks back in time at some of the notorious wrestling moments and events that have taken place on this day. In addition, we highlight some of the wrestlers who celebrate their birthdays tod[...]
Mar 18 - WWE has provided a FAQ for subscribers moving over to Peacock, the new home of the WWE Network in the U.S. Check out the FAQ below: WWE Network is moving, and beginning April 5, it will be exclusive[...]
Mar 18 - Eric Bischoff has been announced as the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. He was surprised with the news of his induction on WWE After the Bell, which you can listen to be[...]
Mar 17 - AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. - Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT championship- Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti- The Pinnacle (FTR/Shawn Spears) vs. Var[...]
WALTER Returns On Tonight's WWE NXT WALTER is back in the United States. After Tommaso Ciampa defeated Marcel Barthel on this week’s NXT, WALTER reappeared to attack Ciampa. WALTER hasn’t been on WWE television in the U.S [...]
Mar 17 - Japanese women’s wrestler Sareee has had her WWE NXT debut confirmed and she has a new ring name, Sarray. On tonight's WWE NXT episode, a “coming soon” vignette for Sarray on the US[...]
Christian Cage Intends To Cement His Legacy In AEW Christian Cage joined AEW at the recently held Revolution. During last week's Dynamite on TNT he was set to speak for the first time, but his time was stolen by Don Callis 69ing Kenny Omega which the[...]
Mar 17 - Christian Cage joined AEW at the recently held Revolution. During last week's Dynamite on TNT he was set to speak for the first time, but his time was stolen by Don Callis 69ing Kenny Omega which the[...]
Mar 17 - MJF, Wardlow, FTR, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard will be collectively known as The Pinnacle. During tonight’s Dynamite, MJF introduced the group and said when his career is over, he will be[...]
Mar 17 - NXT announced on Wednesday that Finn Balor will defend the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. On tonight's NXT, Kross said that the entire world needs to kno[...]
Mar 17 - WWE has released a new video previewing the next episode of “The Broken Skull Sessions” podcast which features Randy Orton. In the clip, which you can see below, Steve Austin asks Orton w[...]