Eric Bischoff Appearing On WWE After the Bell This Week

As “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Week takes over the WWE Universe, Bischoff recounts his on-screen — and off-screen — rivalry with Austin, the Superstar he infamously fired from WCW just years before he would change the WWE landscape forever during The Attitude Era. Plus, Bischoff goes into detail on what it was like to become Raw General Manager, gives his candid thoughts on the WCW/ECW invasion of WWE and what it was like to face The Texas Rattlesnake in Austin’s final match on Raw.

Eric Bischoff, the controversial WCW head who famously squared off against WWE during the legendary Monday Night War of the 1990s, joins Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on a must-listen WWE After the Bell this week.

"The Warrior of The Sun" Sarray Is Coming To WWE NXT

Japanese women’s wrestler Sareee has had her WWE NXT debut confirmed and she has a new ring name, Sarray. On tonight's WWE NXT episode, a “coming soon” vignette for Sarray on the US[...] Mar 17 - Japanese women’s wrestler Sareee has had her WWE NXT debut confirmed and she has a new ring name, Sarray. On tonight's WWE NXT episode, a “coming soon” vignette for Sarray on the US[...]

Christian Cage Intends To Cement His Legacy In AEW

Christian Cage joined AEW at the recently held Revolution. During last week's Dynamite on TNT he was set to speak for the first time, but his time was stolen by Don Callis 69ing Kenny Omega which the[...] Mar 17 - Christian Cage joined AEW at the recently held Revolution. During last week's Dynamite on TNT he was set to speak for the first time, but his time was stolen by Don Callis 69ing Kenny Omega which the[...]

MJF's Faction Name Revealed On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

MJF, Wardlow, FTR, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard will be collectively known as The Pinnacle. During tonight’s Dynamite, MJF introduced the group and said when his career is over, he will be[...] Mar 17 - MJF, Wardlow, FTR, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard will be collectively known as The Pinnacle. During tonight’s Dynamite, MJF introduced the group and said when his career is over, he will be[...]

NXT Title Match Made Official For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

NXT announced on Wednesday that Finn Balor will defend the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. On tonight's NXT, Kross said that the entire world needs to kno[...] Mar 17 - NXT announced on Wednesday that Finn Balor will defend the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. On tonight's NXT, Kross said that the entire world needs to kno[...]

Randy Orton Reveals Five WWE Legends He Would’ve Liked To Wrestle

WWE has released a new video previewing the next episode of “The Broken Skull Sessions” podcast which features Randy Orton. In the clip, which you can see below, Steve Austin asks Orton w[...] Mar 17 - WWE has released a new video previewing the next episode of “The Broken Skull Sessions” podcast which features Randy Orton. In the clip, which you can see below, Steve Austin asks Orton w[...]

Original Plan For The Undertaker At WrestleMania 23 Revealed

During an interview on the Behind the Curtain podcast, former WWE Superstar Elijah Burke (aka Da Pope) revealed that The Undertaker was originally set to face former MMA fighter Sylvester Terkay at Wr[...] Mar 17 - During an interview on the Behind the Curtain podcast, former WWE Superstar Elijah Burke (aka Da Pope) revealed that The Undertaker was originally set to face former MMA fighter Sylvester Terkay at Wr[...]

Big Match Possibly Nixed From Sunday’s WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View

During Monday's WWE RAW, it was announced that Braun Strowman would be having a match against Shane McMahon at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. However, the match is no longer being listed on the offic[...] Mar 17 - During Monday's WWE RAW, it was announced that Braun Strowman would be having a match against Shane McMahon at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. However, the match is no longer being listed on the offic[...]

Eric Bischoff Appearing On WWE After the Bell This Week

WWE issued the following: Eric Bischoff joins WWE After the Bell this week He’s back, and better than ever. Eric Bischoff, the controversial WCW head who famously squared off against WWE[...] Mar 17 - WWE issued the following: Eric Bischoff joins WWE After the Bell this week He’s back, and better than ever. Eric Bischoff, the controversial WCW head who famously squared off against WWE[...]

WWE Issues Statement On Closing Of Current WWE Network In The U.S.

WWE issued the following to current WWE Network subscribers: "WWE Network is moving, and beginning April 5, it will be exclusively available on Peacock in the U.S. As a result, your current WWE Net[...] Mar 17 - WWE issued the following to current WWE Network subscribers: "WWE Network is moving, and beginning April 5, it will be exclusively available on Peacock in the U.S. As a result, your current WWE Net[...]

Charly Caruso Removed From WWE Television

Charly Caruso reportedly has backstage heat with the company and has been pulled from television. A report from Fightful Select notes that Charly Caruso was late to do interviews for Raw, with "speci[...] Mar 17 - Charly Caruso reportedly has backstage heat with the company and has been pulled from television. A report from Fightful Select notes that Charly Caruso was late to do interviews for Raw, with "speci[...]

How WWE Plans To Keep Fans Safe Attending WrestleMania 37

As, previously reported today tickets for WrestleMania 37 go on-sale this Friday, and there will reportedly be a cap of 25,000 tickets available for both nights. It was recently reported by Jon Alba [...] Mar 17 - As, previously reported today tickets for WrestleMania 37 go on-sale this Friday, and there will reportedly be a cap of 25,000 tickets available for both nights. It was recently reported by Jon Alba [...]

Cesaro Discusses Daniel Bryan's Influence On His Career

During a TalkSport interview, Cesaro discussed having Daniel Bryan backstage at SmackDown and Bryan’s influence on his career. “Daniel Bryan is incredible to have around the locker room. [...] Mar 17 - During a TalkSport interview, Cesaro discussed having Daniel Bryan backstage at SmackDown and Bryan’s influence on his career. “Daniel Bryan is incredible to have around the locker room. [...]

WWE Has Reportedly Reduced Crowd Numbers For Two-Night WrestleMania 37

Despite recent reports suggesting WWE will have up to 45,000 for each night of WrestleMania 37, Eduardo A. Encina of Tampa Bay Times reported on Twitter that WWE will have around 25,000 fans in attend[...] Mar 17 - Despite recent reports suggesting WWE will have up to 45,000 for each night of WrestleMania 37, Eduardo A. Encina of Tampa Bay Times reported on Twitter that WWE will have around 25,000 fans in attend[...]

What's Planned For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

Below are the announced lineups for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. AEW Dynamite on TNT (Pre-Taped) - Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M - Jurassic Express and Bear Country vs. Private Party[...] Mar 17 - Below are the announced lineups for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. AEW Dynamite on TNT (Pre-Taped) - Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M - Jurassic Express and Bear Country vs. Private Party[...]

Leaked Results For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite On TNT (Spoilers)

AEW taped tonight’s episode of Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL last week. Just days after the taping, Reddit user SpaceForce1 leaked the results, which you can check out[...] Mar 17 - AEW taped tonight’s episode of Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL last week. Just days after the taping, Reddit user SpaceForce1 leaked the results, which you can check out[...]

Eric Bischoff Comments On Goldberg's Current Run With WWE

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischof discussed Goldberg in WWE: "Goldberg is doing it for the money. This is not love for the business or I want to get out there and perform. [...] Mar 17 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischof discussed Goldberg in WWE: "Goldberg is doing it for the money. This is not love for the business or I want to get out there and perform. [...]

WWE Announces New Date For WrestleMania 37 Tickets

After recently delaying the on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets by two days WWE has today announced a new date. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday from 10 am EST, with a pre-sale on Thursday. T[...] Mar 17 - After recently delaying the on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets by two days WWE has today announced a new date. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday from 10 am EST, with a pre-sale on Thursday. T[...]

Icon Vs. Icon Tore The Roof Off The SkyDome 19 Years Ago Today

WWF Wrestlemania‌ ‌X8‌ ‌took‌ ‌place‌ ‌on‌ ‌this‌ ‌day‌ ‌in‌ ‌2002‌ ‌in‌ ‌front‌ ‌of‌[...] Mar 17 - WWF Wrestlemania‌ ‌X8‌ ‌took‌ ‌place‌ ‌on‌ ‌this‌ ‌day‌ ‌in‌ ‌2002‌ ‌in‌ ‌front‌ ‌of‌[...]

WWE Raw Viewership For Fastlane Go-Home Episode

Monday's WWE RAW drew 1,847,000 viewers which is down on last week's 1,897,000 viewers on USA Network. The 3-hour broadcast scored, 1,874,000 viewers in hour one, the second 1,873,000 viewers, and th[...] Mar 16 - Monday's WWE RAW drew 1,847,000 viewers which is down on last week's 1,897,000 viewers on USA Network. The 3-hour broadcast scored, 1,874,000 viewers in hour one, the second 1,873,000 viewers, and th[...]

WWE Set Designer On WrestleMania 37 Stage: 'They Are Going To Love What They See'

WWE set designer Jason Robinson who has been with the company since 1995 recently was interviewed by Metro UK. Check out some of the interview highlights below. On inspired by the Star Wars film fra[...] Mar 16 - WWE set designer Jason Robinson who has been with the company since 1995 recently was interviewed by Metro UK. Check out some of the interview highlights below. On inspired by the Star Wars film fra[...]

AEW Reschedules Several Dynamite Live Events

AEW has announced changes for several previously scheduled events in Boston, Philadelphia, and Rochester. Here is what AEW released today: PHILADELPHIA, PA The AEW DYNAMITE show at the Liacouras Ce[...] Mar 16 - AEW has announced changes for several previously scheduled events in Boston, Philadelphia, and Rochester. Here is what AEW released today: PHILADELPHIA, PA The AEW DYNAMITE show at the Liacouras Ce[...]

Update On WWE WrestleMania 37 Ticket Sales Being Delayed

In regards to WWE's announcement about the on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets being pushed back, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that the decision to delay the sale was a last-mi[...] Mar 16 - In regards to WWE's announcement about the on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets being pushed back, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that the decision to delay the sale was a last-mi[...]

Latest Plans for 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Revealed

It was previously reported that the 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was going to be pre-taped. However, Mike Johnson is now reporting via PWInsider that the ceremony will air live on Tuesday,[...] Mar 16 - It was previously reported that the 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was going to be pre-taped. However, Mike Johnson is now reporting via PWInsider that the ceremony will air live on Tuesday,[...]

ROH TV Results (3/15/2021)

Below are the results for the ROH TV episode that aired on 03/15/2021. Dak Draper defeated Fred Yehi in a Pure Rules match (11:15) Tony Deppen defeated Kenny King (9:26) Flamita def Flip Gord[...] Mar 16 - Below are the results for the ROH TV episode that aired on 03/15/2021. Dak Draper defeated Fred Yehi in a Pure Rules match (11:15) Tony Deppen defeated Kenny King (9:26) Flamita def Flip Gord[...]