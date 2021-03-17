Charly Caruso Removed From WWE Television
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 17, 2021
Charly Caruso reportedly has backstage heat with the company and has been pulled from television.
A report from Fightful Select notes that Charly Caruso was late to do interviews for Raw, with "specific instances with Randy Orton and Sheamus" sighted as the decision that caused her removal from TV.
The report also notes she could be on her way out of the company although it is unknown how long she has left on her contract. Kevin Patrick, the new host of RAW Talk, is being viewed as her "direct replacement" for the show.
It is unknown what took place at this stage, but we'll keep you updated if we hear more.
