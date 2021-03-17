WWE Announces New Date For WrestleMania 37 Tickets

After recently delaying the on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets by two days WWE has today announced a new date.

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday from 10 am EST, with a pre-sale on Thursday. Tickets range from $35 – $2,500.

WWE issues the following:

STAMFORD, Conn., March 17, 2021 – WrestleMania is back in business, and tickets to the two-night event will now go on sale this Friday, March 19 starting at 10 AM ET.

Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale starting tomorrow, March 18 at 10 AM ET, can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale.

Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com.

WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

