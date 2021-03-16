WWE Raw Viewership For Fastlane Go-Home Episode

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 17 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischof discussed Goldberg in WWE: "Goldberg is doing it for the money. This is not love for the business or I want to get out there and perform. [...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - After recently delaying the on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets by two days WWE has today announced a new date. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday from 10 am EST, with a pre-sale on Thursday. T[...]
Mar 17 - WWF Wrestlemania X8 took place on this day in 2002 in front of[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Monday's WWE RAW drew 1,847,000 viewers which is down on last week's 1,897,000 viewers on USA Network. The 3-hour broadcast scored, 1,874,000 viewers in hour one, the second 1,873,000 viewers, and th[...]
Mar 16 - WWE set designer Jason Robinson who has been with the company since 1995 recently was interviewed by Metro UK. Check out some of the interview highlights below. On inspired by the Star Wars film fra[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - AEW has announced changes for several previously scheduled events in Boston, Philadelphia, and Rochester. Here is what AEW released today: PHILADELPHIA, PA The AEW DYNAMITE show at the Liacouras Ce[...]
Mar 16 - In regards to WWE's announcement about the on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets being pushed back, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that the decision to delay the sale was a last-mi[...]
Mar 16 - It was previously reported that the 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was going to be pre-taped. However, Mike Johnson is now reporting via PWInsider that the ceremony will air live on Tuesday,[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Below are the results for the ROH TV episode that aired on 03/15/2021. Dak Draper defeated Fred Yehi in a Pure Rules match (11:15) Tony Deppen defeated Kenny King (9:26) Flamita def Flip Gord[...]
Mar 16 - A dream match many WWE fans had been wanting and asking for was going to happen at one point, but then as per usual plans changed. Lashley was going to take on Brock Lesnar in some way during his ret[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - YouTuber turned celebrity boxer Logan Paul commented on an official tweet posted by a WWE account. Friday’s SmackDown had Sami Zayn talk to Kevin Owens into being a part of his conspiracy docum[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - AEW has announced there will be 15 matches on tonight's AEW Dark which you can watch for free on YouTube. This is the first week AEW has three shows airing which is Dark: Elevation, Dark, and Dynamit[...]
Mar 16 - On this week's episode of RAW Talk, Drew accidently dropped an f-bomb while he was cutting a promo. It was censored, and it was a heat of the moment type of a deal. “20 year friendship, down [...]
Mar 16 - Rhett Titus spoke about how Ring of Honor is the best pro wrestling show, and he had also spoke about the pandemic that started last year. He remembered landing in LA ready for a big weekend of ROH sh[...]
Mar 16 - PWInsider is reporting that Andrade wasn't backstage at last night's RAW taping. Andrade hasn't been backstage for most recent RAW tapings, but he did attend last week’s show, where he asked fo[...]
Mar 15 - It's been announced that at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Randy Orton will square off against Alexa Bliss. THIS SUNDAY at #WWEFastlane @RandyOrton will go one-on-one with @Alexa[...]
Mar 15 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus in a very hard-hitting match-up. After the bout was finished, Drew Mc[...]
Mar 15 - It's been announced that former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will square off against WWE official Shane McMahon at the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view. THIS SUNDAY at #WWEFastlane[...]
Mar 15 - Raw Women's Champion Asuka made her in-ring return tonight after suffering an injury several weeks ago due to a kick to the mouth from Shayna Baszler. Asuka picked up a win over Baszler tonight, and [...]
Mar 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Shane McMahon assaulted Braun Strowman with one of WWE's television cameras, and then gave Strowman a Leap of Faith Elbow Drop through the announce table[...]
Mar 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest picked up a quick victory over Jaxson Ryker. After the match, The Miz attacked Bad Bunny with Elias' guitar. .@ArcherofInfamy is wasting[...]
Mar 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bad Bunny relinquished the WWE 24/7 Championship to R-Truth in a backstage segment. It's getting tense in here!@mikethemiz @ArcherofInfamy@sanbenito#W[...]
Mar 15 - After The New Day defeated The Hurt Business for the Raw Tag Team Titles earlier tonight, they were immediately challenged to a Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 37 by the team of [...]