Bobby Lashley Was Told He'd Have A Match With Brock Lesnar In 2018

A dream match many WWE fans had been wanting and asking for was going to happen at one point, but then as per usual plans changed.

Lashley was going to take on Brock Lesnar in some way during his return in 2018 according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

As many fans saw, he had been placed in various other programs and feuds with other talent on the roster, and WWE never got around to this.

Lashley said he heard this match isn't happening many times against Brock Lesnar, and Lashley said he didn't know why.