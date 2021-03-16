Rhett Titus On Ring Of Honor COVID Precautions When Pandemic Began

Rhett Titus spoke about how Ring of Honor is the best pro wrestling show, and he had also spoke about the pandemic that started last year. He remembered landing in LA ready for a big weekend of ROH shows, then recalls a pandemic was coming forth all over the world, and that ROH were taking safety precautions.

"You go home and think we’re going to be locked down for two weeks,” he said, reflecting on the experience just a year later. “Then two weeks turns into two months and so on. I kept myself busy working out and staying in shape because I was waiting by the phone. Other companies were going around just doing the temperature checks,” he said. “They told us, ‘We don’t know that much about the virus. We need to collect more info. You’re still getting your check right to your account.’ That was a relieving feeling. Once Ring of Honor came back doing TV and pay-per-views, they did it in the safest way possible. There was talk of going to Florida or Tennessee. One of the open states where it might be easier to operate. The idea to do it in Maryland, which already had one of the most strict wrestling commissions prior to the pandemic. They really made sure everything was done to the utmost safety"

He talked about the precautions that ROH took to protect their wrestling talent

“We’ll be wearing a mask all day long to the point where we walk through the curtain,” Titus explained. “After someone wrestlers the mat will be changed. The ropes will be disinfected with a new mat for each match. Just to put things in perspective a regular TV taping for Ring of Honor compared to now with the Bubble. It’s three times the amount it costs a regular taping with the bubble now. They are really sparing no expense to keep everyone safe. The whole locker room is enthralled that they are taking care of our safety like that.”

He can say that ROH is the best pro wrestling TV right now a year later despite the global wide pandemic