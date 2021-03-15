Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss Confirmed for WWE Fastlane

It's been announced that at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Randy Orton will square off against Alexa Bliss.

The following comes from WWE.com:

At WWE Fastlane, Randy Orton will go one-on-one with the demonic Alexa Bliss.

Over the years, Orton has heard the voices in his head and used them to help get inside the minds of his formidable list of adversaries with a sadistic demeanor equal only to his incredibly dangerous arsenal. For her part, Alexa Bliss has embraced the benefits of extreme psychological warfare when she became aligned with The Fiend to deliver some of the strangest and most shocking results imaginable.

When Orton burned The Fiend alive, Bliss took on the torch against Orton all by herself with a gruesome one-women vendetta filled with mind games and voodoo-like mysticism. In the midst of chaotic back-and-forth that left a sea distraction in its wake on both sides, Orton failed to burn “Alexa’s Playground’s” resident after she covered herself in fuel and dared him to do it. The Viper blamed his own compassion and, as a result, WWE’s Apex Predator kicked it up a notch and met Bliss’ dark nature of his own, as they continued to fight for both mind and soul.

On the March 15 edition of WWE Fastlane, Alexa Bliss proposed that she and Randy finally have a matchup between them, where she promised that she would not be coming alone. Although she made it clear she wasn’t going to bring HIM, she promised someone else would be by her side.

Find out at who will prevail at WWE Fastlane onn Sunday, March 21 at 7 ET/4 PT on Peacock and WWE Network.