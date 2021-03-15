Bad Bunny Relinquishes WWE 24/7 Championship to R-Truth on Monday Night Raw

Find someone who looks at you the way @RonKillings looks at the #247Championship ! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cNzunuEd0c

HE'S GOT HIS BABY BACK! @RonKillings got the deal of a lifetime by trading his #StoneColdWeek merchandise to @sanbenito for the #247Championship on #WWERaw ! #AndNew pic.twitter.com/PdAL7fCiKB

🗣 WE HAVE A TRADE! @sanbenito gets alllllllll the #StoneColdWeek merchandise ... and @RonKillings gets his baby back! #WWERaw #247Championship pic.twitter.com/KVHTcYWPj3

INCREDIBLE. @RonKillings just traded his @SteveAustinBSR merchandise to @sanbenito so he could get his BABY BACK! pic.twitter.com/usok3kSRe3

. @sanbenito is loving his @steveaustinBSR merchandise from @WWEShop and looks cooler than ever! #StoneColdWeek #316Day #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qIJAGTKrT3

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bad Bunny relinquished the WWE 24/7 Championship to R-Truth in a backstage segment.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Raw Viewership For Fastlane Go-Home Episode

Monday's WWE RAW drew 1,847,000 viewers which is down on last week's 1,897,000 viewers on USA Network. The 3-hour broadcast scored, 1,874,000 viewers in hour one, the second 1,873,000 viewers, and th[...] Mar 16 - Monday's WWE RAW drew 1,847,000 viewers which is down on last week's 1,897,000 viewers on USA Network. The 3-hour broadcast scored, 1,874,000 viewers in hour one, the second 1,873,000 viewers, and th[...]

WWE Set Designer On WrestleMania 37 Stage: 'They Are Going To Love What They See'

WWE set designer Jason Robinson who has been with the company since 1995 recently was interviewed by Metro UK. Check out some of the interview highlights below. On inspired by the Star Wars film fra[...] Mar 16 - WWE set designer Jason Robinson who has been with the company since 1995 recently was interviewed by Metro UK. Check out some of the interview highlights below. On inspired by the Star Wars film fra[...]

AEW Reschedules Several Dynamite Live Events

AEW has announced changes for several previously scheduled events in Boston, Philadelphia, and Rochester. Here is what AEW released today: PHILADELPHIA, PA The AEW DYNAMITE show at the Liacouras Ce[...] Mar 16 - AEW has announced changes for several previously scheduled events in Boston, Philadelphia, and Rochester. Here is what AEW released today: PHILADELPHIA, PA The AEW DYNAMITE show at the Liacouras Ce[...]

Update On WWE WrestleMania 37 Ticket Sales Being Delayed

In regards to WWE's announcement about the on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets being pushed back, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that the decision to delay the sale was a last-mi[...] Mar 16 - In regards to WWE's announcement about the on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets being pushed back, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that the decision to delay the sale was a last-mi[...]

Latest Plans for 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Revealed

It was previously reported that the 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was going to be pre-taped. However, Mike Johnson is now reporting via PWInsider that the ceremony will air live on Tuesday,[...] Mar 16 - It was previously reported that the 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was going to be pre-taped. However, Mike Johnson is now reporting via PWInsider that the ceremony will air live on Tuesday,[...]

ROH TV Results (3/15/2021)

Below are the results for the ROH TV episode that aired on 03/15/2021. Dak Draper defeated Fred Yehi in a Pure Rules match (11:15) Tony Deppen defeated Kenny King (9:26) Flamita def Flip Gord[...] Mar 16 - Below are the results for the ROH TV episode that aired on 03/15/2021. Dak Draper defeated Fred Yehi in a Pure Rules match (11:15) Tony Deppen defeated Kenny King (9:26) Flamita def Flip Gord[...]

Bobby Lashley Was Told He'd Have A Match With Brock Lesnar In 2018

A dream match many WWE fans had been wanting and asking for was going to happen at one point, but then as per usual plans changed. Lashley was going to take on Brock Lesnar in some way during his ret[...] Mar 16 - A dream match many WWE fans had been wanting and asking for was going to happen at one point, but then as per usual plans changed. Lashley was going to take on Brock Lesnar in some way during his ret[...]

YouTuber Logan Paul Comments On SmackDown Segment

YouTuber turned celebrity boxer Logan Paul commented on an official tweet posted by a WWE account. Friday’s SmackDown had Sami Zayn talk to Kevin Owens into being a part of his conspiracy docum[...] Mar 16 - YouTuber turned celebrity boxer Logan Paul commented on an official tweet posted by a WWE account. Friday’s SmackDown had Sami Zayn talk to Kevin Owens into being a part of his conspiracy docum[...]

AEW Announces 15 Matches For AEW Dark

AEW has announced there will be 15 matches on tonight's AEW Dark which you can watch for free on YouTube. This is the first week AEW has three shows airing which is Dark: Elevation, Dark, and Dynamit[...] Mar 16 - AEW has announced there will be 15 matches on tonight's AEW Dark which you can watch for free on YouTube. This is the first week AEW has three shows airing which is Dark: Elevation, Dark, and Dynamit[...]

Drew McIntyre Apologizes For F-Bomb During RAW Talk

On this week's episode of RAW Talk, Drew accidently dropped an f-bomb while he was cutting a promo. It was censored, and it was a heat of the moment type of a deal. “20 year friendship, down [...] Mar 16 - On this week's episode of RAW Talk, Drew accidently dropped an f-bomb while he was cutting a promo. It was censored, and it was a heat of the moment type of a deal. “20 year friendship, down [...]

Rhett Titus On Ring Of Honor COVID Precautions When Pandemic Began

Rhett Titus spoke about how Ring of Honor is the best pro wrestling show, and he had also spoke about the pandemic that started last year. He remembered landing in LA ready for a big weekend of ROH sh[...] Mar 16 - Rhett Titus spoke about how Ring of Honor is the best pro wrestling show, and he had also spoke about the pandemic that started last year. He remembered landing in LA ready for a big weekend of ROH sh[...]

Andrade Reportedly Not Backstage During Last Night's RAW Taping

PWInsider is reporting that Andrade wasn't backstage at last night's RAW taping. Andrade hasn't been backstage for most recent RAW tapings, but he did attend last week’s show, where he asked fo[...] Mar 16 - PWInsider is reporting that Andrade wasn't backstage at last night's RAW taping. Andrade hasn't been backstage for most recent RAW tapings, but he did attend last week’s show, where he asked fo[...]

Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss Confirmed for WWE Fastlane

It's been announced that at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Randy Orton will square off against Alexa Bliss. THIS SUNDAY at #WWEFastlane @RandyOrton will go one-on-one with @Alexa[...] Mar 15 - It's been announced that at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Randy Orton will square off against Alexa Bliss. THIS SUNDAY at #WWEFastlane @RandyOrton will go one-on-one with @Alexa[...]

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Defeats Sheamus in Hard-Hitting Raw Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus in a very hard-hitting match-up. After the bout was finished, Drew Mc[...] Mar 15 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus in a very hard-hitting match-up. After the bout was finished, Drew Mc[...]

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon Announced for WWE Fastlane

It's been announced that former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will square off against WWE official Shane McMahon at the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view. THIS SUNDAY at #WWEFastlane[...] Mar 15 - It's been announced that former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will square off against WWE official Shane McMahon at the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view. THIS SUNDAY at #WWEFastlane[...]

Matt Riddle Retains WWE U.S. Championship Against Mustafa Ali on Raw

On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle successfully retained his championship against the leader of RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali. 😲😲😲😲😲😲[...] Mar 15 - On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle successfully retained his championship against the leader of RETRIBUTION, Mustafa Ali. 😲😲😲😲😲😲[...]

Asuka Unleashes Her Fury on Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on Monday Night Raw

Raw Women's Champion Asuka made her in-ring return tonight after suffering an injury several weeks ago due to a kick to the mouth from Shayna Baszler. Asuka picked up a win over Baszler tonight, and [...] Mar 15 - Raw Women's Champion Asuka made her in-ring return tonight after suffering an injury several weeks ago due to a kick to the mouth from Shayna Baszler. Asuka picked up a win over Baszler tonight, and [...]

Shane McMahon Elbow Drops Braun Strowman Through a Table on Raw, Covers Him in Green Paint

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Shane McMahon assaulted Braun Strowman with one of WWE's television cameras, and then gave Strowman a Leap of Faith Elbow Drop through the announce table[...] Mar 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Shane McMahon assaulted Braun Strowman with one of WWE's television cameras, and then gave Strowman a Leap of Faith Elbow Drop through the announce table[...]

Damian Priest Defeats Jaxson Ryker on Raw, Miz Attacks Bad Bunny with Elias' Guitar

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest picked up a quick victory over Jaxson Ryker. After the match, The Miz attacked Bad Bunny with Elias' guitar. .@ArcherofInfamy is wasting[...] Mar 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest picked up a quick victory over Jaxson Ryker. After the match, The Miz attacked Bad Bunny with Elias' guitar. .@ArcherofInfamy is wasting[...]

Bad Bunny Relinquishes WWE 24/7 Championship to R-Truth on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bad Bunny relinquished the WWE 24/7 Championship to R-Truth in a backstage segment. It's getting tense in here!@mikethemiz @ArcherofInfamy@sanbenito#W[...] Mar 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bad Bunny relinquished the WWE 24/7 Championship to R-Truth in a backstage segment. It's getting tense in here!@mikethemiz @ArcherofInfamy@sanbenito#W[...]

A.J. Styles & Omos to Challenge The New Day for Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37

After The New Day defeated The Hurt Business for the Raw Tag Team Titles earlier tonight, they were immediately challenged to a Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 37 by the team of [...] Mar 15 - After The New Day defeated The Hurt Business for the Raw Tag Team Titles earlier tonight, they were immediately challenged to a Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 37 by the team of [...]

The New Day Defeats The Hurt Business to Become 11-Time WWE Tag Champions on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Thi[...] Mar 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Thi[...]

Matt Taven vs. Vincent Marseglia Unsanctioned Match Added to ROH 19-Year Anniversary Show

It's been announced that former teammates Matt Taven and Vincent Marseglia will square off against each other in an Unsanctioned Match at Ring of Honor Wrestling's upcoming 19-year anniversary show on[...] Mar 15 - It's been announced that former teammates Matt Taven and Vincent Marseglia will square off against each other in an Unsanctioned Match at Ring of Honor Wrestling's upcoming 19-year anniversary show on[...]

Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Defeat Lana & Naomi on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose defeated Lana and Naomi in a Tag Team Match when Brooke pinned Lana after a running Blockbuster Neckbreaker. On an absolute[...] Mar 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose defeated Lana and Naomi in a Tag Team Match when Brooke pinned Lana after a running Blockbuster Neckbreaker. On an absolute[...]