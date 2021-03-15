WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
PJ Black On Nexus Being Compared To Retribution And His WWE Departure
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 15, 2021
Now Ring of Honor wrestler PJ Black was interviewed by So Catch Hal, and he had discussed Triple H being unhappy with him. He had also discussed him leaving WWE. Black also spoke about WWE's Retribution stable and how it's been compared to Nexus.
Nexus being compared to Retribution
“People always compare things to things that already happened,” Black said. “In wrestling we always see a lot of stories line remixed or regurgitated from the past. It’s very hard these days to come up with something very unique and new. I feel like the Nexus was that thing that was unique and new at the time. People will try and duplicate it and it’ll be hard. I don’t watch a lot of RAW so I missed a lot of their segments. I try to keep up as best I can.”
Departing from WWE in 2015
“I just remember going through the emotions,” said Black. “You know just being frustrated with life and, you know, maybe a lot of it was my fault. I could’ve done things a lot different. I probably should’ve spoken to a few people before I made this crazy decision, but I’ve always made crazy decisions, whether it’s in the ring, out of the ring, sky diving. That’s just how I live my life.
Life is a video game and I will never change no matter what happens. But yes, we’re good now. He (Triple H) actually sent me a text the other day. I can’t say too much about that but we’re good.”
On a Nexus reunion
“It’s hard to get all seven on us on the same page,” said Black. “But never say never. It’s going to be hard but I think it might happen one day.”