A Number Of WWE NXT Matches Set To Be Changed/Nixed Due To COVID-19 Fears

WWE held a meeting at the Performance Center last Thursday with trainees but a number of people there didn't take proper precautions.

The reason for the big changes is due to fears of another COVID-19 outbreak. Talent has been told to quarantine or have already been pulled from the show.

A report from Fightful Select reveals there are set to be significant changes to the lineup for Wednesday’s WWE NXT show.

Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Defeat Lana & Naomi on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose defeated Lana and Naomi in a Tag Team Match when Brooke pinned Lana after a running Blockbuster Neckbreaker. On an absolute[...] Mar 15 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose defeated Lana and Naomi in a Tag Team Match when Brooke pinned Lana after a running Blockbuster Neckbreaker. On an absolute[...]

AEW Officially Signs "Legit" Leyla Hirsch to a Contract, Tony Khan and Hirsch Comment on Signing

It's been announced that "Legit" Leyla Hirsch has come to terms on a contract with All Elite Wrestling. AEW owner Tony Khan sent out the following Tweet: Congratulations and welcome aboard official[...] Mar 15 - It's been announced that "Legit" Leyla Hirsch has come to terms on a contract with All Elite Wrestling. AEW owner Tony Khan sent out the following Tweet: Congratulations and welcome aboard official[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats The Miz with Bobby Lashley's Hurt Lock on Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz by using Bobby Lashley's "Hurt Lock" Full Nelson submission hold, sending a message to the WWE Champio[...] Mar 15 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz by using Bobby Lashley's "Hurt Lock" Full Nelson submission hold, sending a message to the WWE Champio[...]

WWE Championship Match Confirmed for WrestleMania 37: Lashley vs. McIntyre

It's been confirmed that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be defending his title against former champion Drew McIntyre at this year's WrestleMania. BREAKING NEWS: @fightbobby will defend the #W[...] Mar 15 - It's been confirmed that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be defending his title against former champion Drew McIntyre at this year's WrestleMania. BREAKING NEWS: @fightbobby will defend the #W[...]

Source: 'WrestleMania 37 Tickets Will Not Go On Sale Tomorrow'

WWE might be about to push back ts WrestleMania 37 ticket on-sale date. PWInsider is reporting Ticketmaster is no longer listing tomorrow as the on-sale date for the show. WrestleVotes also reports o[...] Mar 15 - WWE might be about to push back ts WrestleMania 37 ticket on-sale date. PWInsider is reporting Ticketmaster is no longer listing tomorrow as the on-sale date for the show. WrestleVotes also reports o[...]

Asuka Returning On Monday Night RAW Tonight

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is returning on tonight’s episode of RAW on USA Network. As recently reported, Asuka suffered a concussion after a kick to the face by Shayna Bazler which c[...] Mar 15 - WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is returning on tonight’s episode of RAW on USA Network. As recently reported, Asuka suffered a concussion after a kick to the face by Shayna Bazler which c[...]

Charlotte Flair Announced For Walking Tall Reboot

It has been announced that Charlotte Flair will be a part of a Walking Tall reboot movie. Deadline has the scoop on the news, and they said writer/producer David Eick is developing a remake of the 197[...] Mar 15 - It has been announced that Charlotte Flair will be a part of a Walking Tall reboot movie. Deadline has the scoop on the news, and they said writer/producer David Eick is developing a remake of the 197[...]

PJ Black On Nexus Being Compared To Retribution And His WWE Departure

Now Ring of Honor wrestler PJ Black was interviewed by So Catch Hal, and he had discussed Triple H being unhappy with him. He had also discussed him leaving WWE. Black also spoke about WWE's Retributi[...] Mar 15 - Now Ring of Honor wrestler PJ Black was interviewed by So Catch Hal, and he had discussed Triple H being unhappy with him. He had also discussed him leaving WWE. Black also spoke about WWE's Retributi[...]

PHOTO: CM Punk Reveals A 'New' Look

CM Punk has changed up his appearance and it has social media abuzz. CM Punk posted a selfie on Twitter revealing his new look. He is back to his long hair days, which he sported during the early day[...] Mar 15 - CM Punk has changed up his appearance and it has social media abuzz. CM Punk posted a selfie on Twitter revealing his new look. He is back to his long hair days, which he sported during the early day[...]

Jim Ross Reflects On The Rock's Return At WWE WrestleMania XX

Jim Ross reflected on the 2004 return of The Rock at WrestleMania XX during a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast. During that event, The Rock returned to team with Mick Foley against E[...] Mar 15 - Jim Ross reflected on the 2004 return of The Rock at WrestleMania XX during a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast. During that event, The Rock returned to team with Mick Foley against E[...]

Doug Williams Announces He's Coming Out Of Retirement

Doug Williams, 48 has announced that he is coming out of retirement and is open for bookings again. He retired from the ring back in 2018. He tweeted, "The events of the past year has made me reasses[...] Mar 15 - Doug Williams, 48 has announced that he is coming out of retirement and is open for bookings again. He retired from the ring back in 2018. He tweeted, "The events of the past year has made me reasses[...]

New Book To Look Back At The History of the WWE Championship

Hero Collector has announced it will publish a new book that details the history of the WWE Championship, with a release due on October 5, 2021 This deluxe oversized hardback book explores the histor[...] Mar 15 - Hero Collector has announced it will publish a new book that details the history of the WWE Championship, with a release due on October 5, 2021 This deluxe oversized hardback book explores the histor[...]

NWA Back For The Attack To Air In The United Kingdom

During a recent interview with Metro, NWA World Champion Nick Aldis promoted NWA’s new deal with Virgin Media which will see Back For The Attack PPV airing in the United Kingdom. The event will[...] Mar 15 - During a recent interview with Metro, NWA World Champion Nick Aldis promoted NWA’s new deal with Virgin Media which will see Back For The Attack PPV airing in the United Kingdom. The event will[...]

Peacock Adds Ten ‘Best of the WWE’ Compilations

WWE Network has begun to launch content on Peacock ahead of their upcoming official move, the streaming service has added ten ‘Best of the WWE’ compilations with some split into two parts.[...] Mar 15 - WWE Network has begun to launch content on Peacock ahead of their upcoming official move, the streaming service has added ten ‘Best of the WWE’ compilations with some split into two parts.[...]

Internal WWE Calendar Has WWE NXT Listed For Tuesday Move

Despite being heavily rumored, WWE has not officially confirmed the move for NXT to Tuesday nights, but an internal production calendar for WrestleMania week has 4/13 as a WWE NXT taping date. PWInsi[...] Mar 15 - Despite being heavily rumored, WWE has not officially confirmed the move for NXT to Tuesday nights, but an internal production calendar for WrestleMania week has 4/13 as a WWE NXT taping date. PWInsi[...]

Monster Factory Promoter Danny Cage Stops Event To Address Racist Fan Chant

Some fans may know that pro wrestling shows can get a bit rough and rowdy, but one wrestling promoter took to stop the ENTIRE show to address a racist fan chant. The person had been chanting a slur a[...] Mar 14 - Some fans may know that pro wrestling shows can get a bit rough and rowdy, but one wrestling promoter took to stop the ENTIRE show to address a racist fan chant. The person had been chanting a slur a[...]

Ember Moon Says She Almost Retired Last Year

A few days ago, Ember Moon had taken to her Instagram account to reveal to fans that around this time last year, she had been looking to retire. “It’s taken me a few days to process thi[...] Mar 14 - A few days ago, Ember Moon had taken to her Instagram account to reveal to fans that around this time last year, she had been looking to retire. “It’s taken me a few days to process thi[...]

Vince McMahon Unhappy With Certain People Due To Lack Of COVID Precautions

As posted by Fightful.com, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon seems to be unhappy with certain talent and staff due to a lack of COVID-19 precautions. Fightful reported the following: "There was a particu[...] Mar 14 - As posted by Fightful.com, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon seems to be unhappy with certain talent and staff due to a lack of COVID-19 precautions. Fightful reported the following: "There was a particu[...]

WWE Signs Australian Wrestlers Matty Wahlberg And Steph De Lander

Australian wrestlers Matty Wahlberg and Steph De Lander reportedly signed with WWE and will compete for the NXT brand, as reported by PWInsider. Wahlberg entered the pro wre[...] Mar 14 - Australian wrestlers Matty Wahlberg and Steph De Lander reportedly signed with WWE and will compete for the NXT brand, as reported by PWInsider. Wahlberg entered the pro wre[...]

Jim Cornette Shoots Back At Miro

As posted yesterday Cornette and Miro went at it on Twitter, and now Cornette decided to fire right back. Miro threatened to give Cornette a visit if he ever spoke like that about Penelope Ford[...] Mar 14 - As posted yesterday Cornette and Miro went at it on Twitter, and now Cornette decided to fire right back. Miro threatened to give Cornette a visit if he ever spoke like that about Penelope Ford[...]

Main Event Announced For NWA Back For The Attack Pay-Per-View

The NWA has announced that Aron Stevens, (Damien Sandow of WWE) will challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-view. NWA[...] Mar 14 - The NWA has announced that Aron Stevens, (Damien Sandow of WWE) will challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-view. NWA[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses AEW Signing Older Wrestlers

On the most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff dciussed AEW signing older wrestlers: “I think the whole idea of age is... I think it all started with the Monday Night Wars. I think it all s[...] Mar 14 - On the most recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff dciussed AEW signing older wrestlers: “I think the whole idea of age is... I think it all started with the Monday Night Wars. I think it all s[...]

IMPACT EVP Scott D'Amore Challenges AEW Owner Tony Khan to "Side Wager" for Upcoming Swann-Omega Match

As was previously reported, at IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will be taking on All Elite Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega in a Titl[...] Mar 14 - As was previously reported, at IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will be taking on All Elite Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega in a Titl[...]