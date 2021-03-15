Jim Ross Reflects On The Rock's Return At WWE WrestleMania XX

Jim Ross reflected on the 2004 return of The Rock at WrestleMania XX during a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast.

During that event, The Rock returned to team with Mick Foley against Evolution's Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Batista.

"The audience wanted to see Rock. He had left the nest and become an even bigger star. He was in great shape and always had ‘it’ and still does to this very day. If he came back and wrestled again, he’d still have ‘it’. I enjoyed it. We didn’t have a lot of access to Rock leading into that WrestleMania. The good news is, everybody knew and he didn’t need to be on a lot of TV. It wasn’t typical of a build-up to a WrestleMania match because of his unavailability……it was just strange to have a handicap match. You could see what’s happening a mile away. But I didn’t hate the match at all. It was loaded with star power. You’ve got Ric Flair and The Rock in the same match in Madison Square Garden at WrestleMania. How bad can the damn thing be? This match had Ric Flair, The Rock, and Mick Foley in it. I enjoyed seeing Rock back out there. I enjoyed seeing the real gleam in the eyes of talents that loved what they did for a living. You could tell the gleam in the eyes, and Mick was very emotional."