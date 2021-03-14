Monster Factory Promoter Danny Cage Stops Event To Address Racist Fan Chant

Some fans may know that pro wrestling shows can get a bit rough and rowdy, but one wrestling promoter took to stop the ENTIRE show to address a racist fan chant.

The person had been chanting a slur at a POC pro wrestler which caused Cage to stop the show.

The Monster Factory recently ran a show called "Because We Can" which was hosted on their own YouTube channel. The show was around 2 and a half hours and showcased amazing indie wrestlers.

Below is what was said

“Hey is everybody having a good time? So, I gotta bring something up. It’s gonna get real real in here. Please be quiet and pay attention to me. I don’t mind you guys yelling at our wrestlers and stuff like that, but I don’t want to hear ever again ‘send them back to Africa’ or any sh*t like that.”