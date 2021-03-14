WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Monster Factory Promoter Danny Cage Stops Event To Address Racist Fan Chant
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 14, 2021
Some fans may know that pro wrestling shows can get a bit rough and rowdy, but one wrestling promoter took to stop the ENTIRE show to address a racist fan chant.
The person had been chanting a slur at a POC pro wrestler which caused Cage to stop the show.
The Monster Factory recently ran a show called "Because We Can" which was hosted on their own YouTube channel. The show was around 2 and a half hours and showcased amazing indie wrestlers.
Below is what was said
“Hey is everybody having a good time? So, I gotta bring something up. It’s gonna get real real in here. Please be quiet and pay attention to me. I don’t mind you guys yelling at our wrestlers and stuff like that, but I don’t want to hear ever again ‘send them back to Africa’ or any sh*t like that.”
Cage had even provided his real phone number to the live crowd, and invited a text from the "fan" who chanted the slur. Then they can “sort that sh*t out.” Danny Cage doesn’t want that kind of talk going on at The Monster Factory, and intends to run an operation free from that kind of hatful rhetoric.