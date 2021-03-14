Ember Moon Says She Almost Retired Last Year

On September 2019 she tore her Achilles tendon during a WWE 24/7 Title chase segment.

“It’s taken me a few days to process this. Last year around this time I was thinking I would never enter ring again and was considering retiring. And now I can call myself champion again. 2 years 11months since the last time I held gold. And I am doing it with someone I truly consider a sister, @shotziblackheart . She has been there to lift me up , to make me laugh, have my back, and even hold me back when I was wrong. Shotzi makes me want to be soo much better as a person and a performer. We are 2 peas in a smoke filled tank. I love ya ttp. For the first time in a long time I am having fun and my passion has been reignited on entirely different level. Thank you @tripleh! This is only the beginning… and I am soo thankful to be HOME at NXT!”

