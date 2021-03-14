WWE Signs Australian Wrestlers Matty Wahlberg And Steph De Lander

Australian wrestlers Matty Wahlberg and Steph De Lander reportedly signed with WWE and will compete for the NXT brand, as reported by PWInsider.

Wahlberg entered the pro wrestling scene in 2017 after training with Madison Eagles and NJPW's Robbie Eagles. He's said to be one of the best wrestlers in Australia, and even was on their version of Survivor in 2019.

De Lander also came into the pro wresting scene around 2017 and was trained by Madison Eagles. She has been with PWA since the start of the pandemic. De Lander attended WWE’s tryout back in 2019 at their UK Performance Center.

Below are some videos you can watch of them wrestling.