Deonna Purrazzo Retains Knockouts Championship Against ODB at IMPACT Sacrifice
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 13, 2021
IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo successfully retained her championship against multiple-time former champion ODB at tonight's IMPACT
Sacrifice event.
https://wrestlr.me/67029/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 13
Mar 13 - Following Rich Swann's defeat over Moose at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event to unify the IMPACT and TNA World Championships, it h[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - In the main event of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann defeated TNA World Heavyweight Champion Mo[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, Juice Robinson and David Finlay of the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion defeated The Good Br[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo successfully retained her championship against multiple-time former champion ODB at tonight's IMPA[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, Ace Austin defeated T.J. Perkins to regain the IMPACT X Division Championship. This is the se[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) successfully retained their championships against the team o[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards picked up a victory over Brian Myers in a Hold Harmless Match at tonight's IMPACT Sacrifice&[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, the team of Cody Deaner and Joe Doering of Violent by Design defeated Chris Sabin and James S[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - In the second bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, the team of Tenille Dashwood and "Kaleb with a K" Kaleb Konley defeated Je[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - In the opening bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve of Decay picked up a win over Reno Scum, wi[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - On his most recent podcast Jim Cornette ranted on AEW star Miro, formally Rusev in WWE: "[Miro] is being allowed to be himself, and he is obviously a[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - It's been announced that Shane Taylor Promotions will defend their Ring of Honor Wrestling World Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Mexisquad at R[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown drew an average of 2,010,000 viewers on FOX, which is a decrease from last week’s 2[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - The following is the full card line-up for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: IMPACT Wrestling [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy had been interviewed by ESPN West Palm to promote an upcoming musical performance. He spoke about his career, AEW being more [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle discussed his debut year with the company and the time when he suplexed a "pregnant" Mae Young[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - During the most recent edition of WWE Talking Smack, Paul Heyman addressed Edge, and even took shots at Christian, who recently signed a deal with AEW[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - The official WWE website has announced a segment for next week’s Raw for WWE World champion Bobby Lashley n Check out the announcement below. [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - WWE has announced that next week will be a special week of programming celebrating WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. WWE celebrates “S[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - As reported on Friday, WWE Superstar Andrade is reported by a number of sources to have requested his release from the company. In an update, Dave Me[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - During a recent interview with Behind The Gloves, Tyson Fury revealed some major WWE plans that were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. &[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - It's been announced that former WWE, GFW and IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Adonis (A.K.A. Chris Masters) will be appearing at the NWA's upcoming Ba[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Edge will make a comeback to wrestle for the blue brand for the first time in 11 years. We will be seeing Edge versus Jey Uso next week and the winne[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - In a new update on the Andrade situation, it was reported by PWInsider that various sources said that Andrade looked "absolutely miserable" at RAW tap[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - F4WOnline reports that Andrade has not been granted his release from WWE, so he is staying with the company for the time being. There is no wor[...]