Eddie Edwards Defeats Brian Myers in Hold Harmless Match at IMPACT Sacrifice

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards picked up a victory over Brian Myers in a Hold Harmless Match at tonight's IMPACT Sacrifice event.

Huge Title vs. Title Match Set for IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion

Following Rich Swann's defeat over Moose at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event to unify the IMPACT and TNA World Championships, it has been determined that Swann will face All Elite [...] Mar 13 - Following Rich Swann's defeat over Moose at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event to unify the IMPACT and TNA World Championships, it has been determined that Swann will face All Elite [...]

Rich Swann Defeats Moose at Sacrifice to Become Unified IMPACT and TNA World Champion

In the main event of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann defeated TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose to become the unified IMPACT Wrestling and TNA[...] Mar 13 - In the main event of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann defeated TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose to become the unified IMPACT Wrestling and TNA[...]

NJPW's Juice Robinson & David Finlay Defeat Good Brothers for IMPACT Tag Titles at Sacrifice

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, Juice Robinson and David Finlay of the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) for the IMP[...] Mar 13 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, Juice Robinson and David Finlay of the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) for the IMP[...]

Deonna Purrazzo Retains Knockouts Championship Against ODB at IMPACT Sacrifice

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo successfully retained her championship against multiple-time former champion ODB at tonight's IMPACT Sacrifice event. .@theodbbam and @[...] Mar 13 - IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo successfully retained her championship against multiple-time former champion ODB at tonight's IMPACT Sacrifice event. .@theodbbam and @[...]

Ace Austin Defeats T.J. Perkins to Regain X Division Championship at IMPACT Sacrifice

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, Ace Austin defeated T.J. Perkins to regain the IMPACT X Division Championship. This is the second X Division Championship reign of Austin's car[...] Mar 13 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, Ace Austin defeated T.J. Perkins to regain the IMPACT X Division Championship. This is the second X Division Championship reign of Austin's car[...]

Fire N Flava Retain Knockouts Tag Titles Against Jordynne Grace & Jazz at IMPACT Sacrifice

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) successfully retained their championships against the team of Jordynne Grace and the legendary Jazz at tonight[...] Mar 13 - IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) successfully retained their championships against the team of Jordynne Grace and the legendary Jazz at tonight[...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards picked up a victory over Brian Myers in a Hold Harmless Match at tonight's IMPACT Sacrifice event. .@TheMattCardona takes out @SuperMe[...] Mar 13 - Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards picked up a victory over Brian Myers in a Hold Harmless Match at tonight's IMPACT Sacrifice event. .@TheMattCardona takes out @SuperMe[...]

Violent by Design Defeats Chris Sabin & James Storm at IMPACT Sacrifice

At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, the team of Cody Deaner and Joe Doering of Violent by Design defeated Chris Sabin and James Storm after "The Gore Machine" Rhino made his retur[...] Mar 13 - At tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, the team of Cody Deaner and Joe Doering of Violent by Design defeated Chris Sabin and James Storm after "The Gore Machine" Rhino made his retur[...]

Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb Konley Defeat Jessicka Havok & Nevaeh at IMPACT Sacrifice

In the second bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, the team of Tenille Dashwood and "Kaleb with a K" Kaleb Konley defeated Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh. .@kalebKonley helps @T[...] Mar 13 - In the second bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, the team of Tenille Dashwood and "Kaleb with a K" Kaleb Konley defeated Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh. .@kalebKonley helps @T[...]

Decay Defeats Reno Scum at IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice

In the opening bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve of Decay picked up a win over Reno Scum, with a little help from "The Demon Assassin" Rosemar[...] Mar 13 - In the opening bout of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve of Decay picked up a win over Reno Scum, with a little help from "The Demon Assassin" Rosemar[...]

Jim Cornette Calls Penelope Ford 'Slutty', She Says He Has A 'Little Dick', Miro Fires Back

On his most recent podcast Jim Cornette ranted on AEW star Miro, formally Rusev in WWE: "[Miro] is being allowed to be himself, and he is obviously a complete fking goof! He has no idea how to get o[...] Mar 13 - On his most recent podcast Jim Cornette ranted on AEW star Miro, formally Rusev in WWE: "[Miro] is being allowed to be himself, and he is obviously a complete fking goof! He has no idea how to get o[...]

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match Added to 19-Year Anniversary Show

It's been announced that Shane Taylor Promotions will defend their Ring of Honor Wrestling World Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Mexisquad at ROH's upcoming 19-year anniversary show on March 26[...] Mar 13 - It's been announced that Shane Taylor Promotions will defend their Ring of Honor Wrestling World Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Mexisquad at ROH's upcoming 19-year anniversary show on March 26[...]

Viewership for Last Night's Episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown (March 12, 2021)

Last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown drew an average of 2,010,000 viewers on FOX, which is a decrease from last week’s 2,166,000 viewers. The first hour drew 2,028,000 v[...] Mar 13 - Last night's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown drew an average of 2,010,000 viewers on FOX, which is a decrease from last week’s 2,166,000 viewers. The first hour drew 2,028,000 v[...]

Card Line-Up for Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Event

The following is the full card line-up for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann vs. TNA World Heavyweigh[...] Mar 13 - The following is the full card line-up for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, courtesy of ImpactWrestling.com: IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann vs. TNA World Heavyweigh[...]

Jeff Hardy Discusses AEW Being More Open Minded And Comparison To Darby Allin

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy had been interviewed by ESPN West Palm to promote an upcoming musical performance. He spoke about his career, AEW being more open minded, and more. On his pro wrestling caree[...] Mar 13 - WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy had been interviewed by ESPN West Palm to promote an upcoming musical performance. He spoke about his career, AEW being more open minded, and more. On his pro wrestling caree[...]

Kurt Angle Reflects On Mae Young Telling Him To 'Spike My Ass'

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle discussed his debut year with the company and the time when he suplexed a "pregnant" Mae Young on the February 7, 2000, edition of Monday Night [...] Mar 13 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle discussed his debut year with the company and the time when he suplexed a "pregnant" Mae Young on the February 7, 2000, edition of Monday Night [...]

Paul Heyman Takes A Shot At Christian On Talking Smack

During the most recent edition of WWE Talking Smack, Paul Heyman addressed Edge, and even took shots at Christian, who recently signed a deal with AEW. “Edge, your best friend in this world kne[...] Mar 13 - During the most recent edition of WWE Talking Smack, Paul Heyman addressed Edge, and even took shots at Christian, who recently signed a deal with AEW. “Edge, your best friend in this world kne[...]

Find Out Monday What’s Next for WWE Champ Bobby Lashley On Raw

The official WWE website has announced a segment for next week’s Raw for WWE World champion Bobby Lashley n Check out the announcement below. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s All Mighty Era [...] Mar 13 - The official WWE website has announced a segment for next week’s Raw for WWE World champion Bobby Lashley n Check out the announcement below. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s All Mighty Era [...]

WWE Announces Stone Cold Steve Austin Week

WWE has announced that next week will be a special week of programming celebrating WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. WWE celebrates “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Week with new docume[...] Mar 13 - WWE has announced that next week will be a special week of programming celebrating WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. WWE celebrates “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Week with new docume[...]

Update On WWE Denying Andrade His Release From The Company

As reported on Friday, WWE Superstar Andrade is reported by a number of sources to have requested his release from the company. In an update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE [...] Mar 13 - As reported on Friday, WWE Superstar Andrade is reported by a number of sources to have requested his release from the company. In an update, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE [...]

Tyson Fury Reveals Major WWE Plans That Got Cancelled In 2020

During a recent interview with Behind The Gloves, Tyson Fury revealed some major WWE plans that were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was supposed to go to SummerSlam [...] Mar 13 - During a recent interview with Behind The Gloves, Tyson Fury revealed some major WWE plans that were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was supposed to go to SummerSlam [...]

Chris Adonis (A.K.A. Chris Masters) Announced for NWA Back for the Attack

It's been announced that former WWE, GFW and IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Adonis (A.K.A. Chris Masters) will be appearing at the NWA's upcoming Back for the Attack pay-per-view on Sunday, Mar[...] Mar 13 - It's been announced that former WWE, GFW and IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Adonis (A.K.A. Chris Masters) will be appearing at the NWA's upcoming Back for the Attack pay-per-view on Sunday, Mar[...]

Edge To Face Jey Uso On SmackDown Next Week

Edge will make a comeback to wrestle for the blue brand for the first time in 11 years. We will be seeing Edge versus Jey Uso next week and the winner will become the special enforcer at Fastlane. [...] Mar 12 - Edge will make a comeback to wrestle for the blue brand for the first time in 11 years. We will be seeing Edge versus Jey Uso next week and the winner will become the special enforcer at Fastlane. [...]

Andrade "Looked Absolutely Miserable" At Tapings For RAW

In a new update on the Andrade situation, it was reported by PWInsider that various sources said that Andrade looked "absolutely miserable" at RAW tapings. It also was said he was not in a good mood. [...] Mar 12 - In a new update on the Andrade situation, it was reported by PWInsider that various sources said that Andrade looked "absolutely miserable" at RAW tapings. It also was said he was not in a good mood. [...]