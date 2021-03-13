Kurt Angle Reflects On Mae Young Telling Him To 'Spike My Ass'

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle discussed his debut year with the company and the time when he suplexed a "pregnant" Mae Young on the February 7, 2000, edition of Monday Night Raw.

Here is what he said about that crazy moment:

"I'll tell you a quick story. So before we headed out, we were in Gorilla position and Mae Young comes up to me and says, 'Mr. Angle, I want to tell you what I want you to do to me tonight.' I said okay, Mae. She said, 'I want you to spike my ass as hard as you can into that mat. I want you to Angle Slam me as hard as you possibly can.' I was like, 'okay, Mae, if that's what you want, I'll do it.' The crazy thing is when I was doing it I'm thinking if I slam this woman she's gonna end up coming up as dust. I mean, she was 82 years old. I'm like, what the hell am I doing slamming this woman, you know? She could literally die. Mae was just incredible because she would do whatever you asked. She would take whatever bump was necessary. She always did whatever she was told and she was always game for anything."