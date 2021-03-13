Tyson Fury Reveals Major WWE Plans That Got Cancelled In 2020

During a recent interview with Behind The Gloves, Tyson Fury revealed some major WWE plans that were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was supposed to go to SummerSlam last year and I was supposed to go to WrestleMania last year, and I was also supposed to fight Drew McIntyre in a pay-per-view event in the UK. But none of that happened thanks to COVID.”

“So COVID’s cost me SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, pay-per-view with Drew McIntyre, the [Deontay] Wilder rematch, and the [Anthony] Joshua fight, so thank you, COVID. And I was supposed to meet the President of the Unites States, Donald Trump. I was supposed to meet the Pope of Rome, among other things, so it’s cost me a lot. It’s one of them things.”