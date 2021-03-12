Andrade "Looked Absolutely Miserable" At Tapings For RAW
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 12, 2021
In a new update on the Andrade situation, it was reported by PWInsider that various sources said that Andrade looked "absolutely miserable" at RAW tapings. It also was said he was not in a good mood.
F4WOnline did report that his request for a release was denied, but not mention was given as to why this was the case.
Andrade has removed all mentions of WWE from his social media.
https://wrestlr.me/67009/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 13
Mar 13 - It's been announced that former WWE, GFW and IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Adonis (A.K.A. Chris Masters) will be appearing at the NWA's upcoming Ba[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Edge will make a comeback to wrestle for the blue brand for the first time in 11 years. We will be seeing Edge versus Jey Uso next week and the winne[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - In a new update on the Andrade situation, it was reported by PWInsider that various sources said that Andrade looked "absolutely miserable" at RAW tap[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - F4WOnline reports that Andrade has not been granted his release from WWE, so he is staying with the company for the time being. There is no wor[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - AEW star Anthony Bowens recently underwent knee surgery. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports Bowens surgery with a reported six to eight weeks out of a[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - NXT referee Tom Castor revealed on social media that he has torn his bicep off the bone. He last refereed the NXT Women's Title match between Io Shira[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - A report from WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reveals that WrestleMania 16, WrestleMania 20, WrestleMania 22 and WrestleMania 24 will all be re-released on Ho[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Andrade has requested his release from WWE on Monday at the Raw tapings, a report from Wrestling Inc reveals. Andrade has not wrestled on WWE televis[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - It's Friday! It's #FreeFigFriday! Every Friday, WrestlingNewsSource.com will be teaming up with our longtime Friends The Irish Whip podcast to[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Episode 481 - AEW Revolution Review - Revolution didn't go off with a bang, but our review sure is explosive! Check out our thoughts on Raw and Dynami[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Jeff Hardy and why he was held back from becoming a long-term WWE world champio[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Next week's AEW Dynamite was taped on Thursday night. It appears spoilers from the event have leaked again online, with Reddit user SpaceForce1 posti[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - WWE WrestleMania 37 tickets will go on sale this coming Tuesday and there has been a lot of speculation with regards to how many live fans WWE plans t[...]
Mar 12 Is Andrade Done With WWE? Andrade has dropped the "WWE" from his Twitter handle leading to speculation he might be done with the company. His previous handle was @AndradeCienW[...]
Mar 12 - Andrade has dropped the "WWE" from his Twitter handle leading to speculation he might be done with the company. His previous handle was @AndradeCienW[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - As reported last month, Asuka had her tooth knocked out after a kick from Shayna Baszler on an episode of WWE Raw. In an update from Wrestling Observ[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting what they believe to be the updated and rumored card for WrestleMania 37 which will take place over two nig[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega commented on the failed ring explosion at AEW Revolution and the disappointment it caused: "[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Brock Lesnar leaving the WWE in 2004. "He burned out. He was burned out and getting [...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - On the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed Cedric Alexander having some heat with the WWE last year. "He got in a [...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - WWE Hall of Famer Batista recently took to his Instagram and showed off his new tattoo. The former WWE Superstar revealed a tattoo of Medusa, a Goddes[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - During the most recent episode of Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Paul Wight (Big Show in WWE) recalled an unfortunate accident in[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - AEW Revolution is estimated to have generated around $6 million dollars in pay-per-view revenue, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. The[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - All Elite Wrestling star Anna Jay of The Dark Order posted the following on Twitter earlier today: Hi everyone :) I just got out of my shoulder sur[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - It's been announced that Tracy Williams will be challenging Dragon Lee for the Ring of Honor Wrestling World Television Championship at ROH's upcoming[...]
Mar 11
Mar 11 - The following are the results of the March 11, 2021 edition of WWE's NXT U.K. program, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Tyler Bate defeated Dave M[...]