He signed with WWE in 2015 and became a main event level talent for WWE NXT where he was paired with Zelina Vega and won the NXT Championship.

There is no word yet on why Vince McMahon denied the request. Prior to not being used on WWE programming, he teamed with Garza before they split up.

F4WOnline reports that Andrade has not been granted his release from WWE, so he is staying with the company for the time being.

Andrade "Looked Absolutely Miserable" At Tapings For RAW

In a new update on the Andrade situation, it was reported by PWInsider that various sources said that Andrade looked "absolutely miserable" at RAW tapings. It also was said he was not in a good mood. [...] Mar 12 - In a new update on the Andrade situation, it was reported by PWInsider that various sources said that Andrade looked "absolutely miserable" at RAW tapings. It also was said he was not in a good mood. [...]

Andrade WWE Release Reportedly Got Denied

Anthony Bowens Underwent Surgery For Knee Injury

AEW star Anthony Bowens recently underwent knee surgery. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports Bowens surgery with a reported six to eight weeks out of action. AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed [...] Mar 12 - AEW star Anthony Bowens recently underwent knee surgery. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports Bowens surgery with a reported six to eight weeks out of action. AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed [...]

NXT Referee Tom Castor Suffers Bicep Tear Injury

NXT referee Tom Castor revealed on social media that he has torn his bicep off the bone. He last refereed the NXT Women's Title match between Io Shirai and Toni Storm on Wednesday. He requires [...] Mar 12 - NXT referee Tom Castor revealed on social media that he has torn his bicep off the bone. He last refereed the NXT Women's Title match between Io Shirai and Toni Storm on Wednesday. He requires [...]

WrestleMania 15, 17, 18 And 19 To Be Released As Standalone DVD's In The UK

A report from WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reveals that WrestleMania 16, WrestleMania 20, WrestleMania 22 and WrestleMania 24 will all be re-released on Home Video. This will also be the first-ever standa[...] Mar 12 - A report from WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reveals that WrestleMania 16, WrestleMania 20, WrestleMania 22 and WrestleMania 24 will all be re-released on Home Video. This will also be the first-ever standa[...]

Jim Ross Discusses Why Jeff Hardy Never Had Long World Title Reigns In WWE

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Jeff Hardy and why he was held back from becoming a long-term WWE world champion. Hardy held the Heavyweight Championship [...] Mar 12 - During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Jeff Hardy and why he was held back from becoming a long-term WWE world champion. Hardy held the Heavyweight Championship [...]

Spoilers For Next Week's AEW Dynamite Leaked Online

Next week's AEW Dynamite was taped on Thursday night. It appears spoilers from the event have leaked again onlice, with Reddit user SpaceForce1 posting the following. Obviously, only read on if you [...] Mar 12 - Next week's AEW Dynamite was taped on Thursday night. It appears spoilers from the event have leaked again onlice, with Reddit user SpaceForce1 posting the following. Obviously, only read on if you [...]

WWE Aiming For 45,000 Fans For Both Nights Of WrestleMania 37

WWE WrestleMania 37 tickets will go on sale this coming Tuesday and there has been a lot of speculation with regards to how many live fans WWE plans to allow for the event which will be limited due to[...] Mar 12 - WWE WrestleMania 37 tickets will go on sale this coming Tuesday and there has been a lot of speculation with regards to how many live fans WWE plans to allow for the event which will be limited due to[...]

Is Andrade Done With WWE?

Andrade has dropped the "WWE" from his Twitter handle leading to speculation he might be done with the company. His previous handle was @AndradeCienWWE and is now @AndradeElIdolo. In changing his use[...] Mar 12 - Andrade has dropped the "WWE" from his Twitter handle leading to speculation he might be done with the company. His previous handle was @AndradeCienWWE and is now @AndradeElIdolo. In changing his use[...]

Asuka Could Be Ruled Out From Competing At WrestleMania 37

As reported last month, Asuka had her tooth knocked out after a kick from Shayna Baszler on an episode of WWE Raw. In an update from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Asuka is also reportedly dealing wi[...] Mar 12 - As reported last month, Asuka had her tooth knocked out after a kick from Shayna Baszler on an episode of WWE Raw. In an update from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Asuka is also reportedly dealing wi[...]

SPOILERS: Rumored Card For WWE WrestleMania 37

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting what they believe to be the updated and rumored card for WrestleMania 37 which will take place over two nights. WWE has only officially announced two matche[...] Mar 12 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting what they believe to be the updated and rumored card for WrestleMania 37 which will take place over two nights. WWE has only officially announced two matche[...]

Kenny Omega Comments On The Failed Ring Explosion At AEW Revolution

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega commented on the failed ring explosion at AEW Revolution and the disappointment it caused: "Yeah, it was really deflating to do so much prepar[...] Mar 12 - In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega commented on the failed ring explosion at AEW Revolution and the disappointment it caused: "Yeah, it was really deflating to do so much prepar[...]

Jim Ross Discusses Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE In 2004

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Brock Lesnar leaving the WWE in 2004. "He burned out. He was burned out and getting bad advice from some of his peers I believe. He ha[...] Mar 12 - On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Brock Lesnar leaving the WWE in 2004. "He burned out. He was burned out and getting bad advice from some of his peers I believe. He ha[...]

Kurt Angle Comments On Cedric Alexander Having Heat In WWE

On the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed Cedric Alexander having some heat with the WWE last year. "He got in a little trouble last year [2019]. He didn’t d[...] Mar 12 - On the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed Cedric Alexander having some heat with the WWE last year. "He got in a little trouble last year [2019]. He didn’t d[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Batista Has New 'Lady' In His Life

WWE Hall of Famer Batista recently took to his Instagram and showed off his new tattoo. The former WWE Superstar revealed a tattoo of Medusa, a Goddess from Greek mythology that turns a person who loo[...] Mar 12 - WWE Hall of Famer Batista recently took to his Instagram and showed off his new tattoo. The former WWE Superstar revealed a tattoo of Medusa, a Goddess from Greek mythology that turns a person who loo[...]

Paul Wight Reflects On Pooping Himself In The Ring During A Match With Brock Lesnar

During the most recent episode of Renee Paquett‪e‬’s Oral Sessions podcast, Paul Wight (Big Show in WWE) recalled an unfortunate accident in the ring after taking an F5 from Brock Lesnar.&nb[...] Mar 12 - During the most recent episode of Renee Paquett‪e‬’s Oral Sessions podcast, Paul Wight (Big Show in WWE) recalled an unfortunate accident in the ring after taking an F5 from Brock Lesnar.&nb[...]

AEW Revolution Pulls In Big Money For The Company

AEW Revolution is estimated to have generated around $6 million dollars in pay-per-view revenue, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. The event is being viewed as a huge success for the c[...] Mar 12 - AEW Revolution is estimated to have generated around $6 million dollars in pay-per-view revenue, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. The event is being viewed as a huge success for the c[...]

AEW Star Anna Jay of The Dark Order Posts Health Update After Shoulder Surgery

All Elite Wrestling star Anna Jay of The Dark Order posted the following on Twitter earlier today: Hi everyone :) I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I wil[...] Mar 11 - All Elite Wrestling star Anna Jay of The Dark Order posted the following on Twitter earlier today: Hi everyone :) I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I wil[...]

ROH World Television Championship Match Added to 19th Anniversary Show

It's been announced that Tracy Williams will be challenging Dragon Lee for the Ring of Honor Wrestling World Television Championship at ROH's upcoming 19th Anniversary Show on March 26th. The followi[...] Mar 11 - It's been announced that Tracy Williams will be challenging Dragon Lee for the Ring of Honor Wrestling World Television Championship at ROH's upcoming 19th Anniversary Show on March 26th. The followi[...]

WWE NXT United Kingdom Results (March 11, 2021)

The following are the results of the March 11, 2021 edition of WWE's NXT U.K. program, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Tyler Bate defeated Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup Rules Match, 2-1 in Five [...] Mar 11 - The following are the results of the March 11, 2021 edition of WWE's NXT U.K. program, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Tyler Bate defeated Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup Rules Match, 2-1 in Five [...]

Former WWE/IMPACT Star Tyrus Announced for NWA Back for the Attack

It's been announced that former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Tyrus (also known as Brodus Clay) will be making his debut for the National Wrestling Alliance at their upcoming Back for the Attack&[...] Mar 11 - It's been announced that former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Tyrus (also known as Brodus Clay) will be making his debut for the National Wrestling Alliance at their upcoming Back for the Attack&[...]