NXT Referee Tom Castor Suffers Bicep Tear Injury

NXT referee Tom Castor revealed on social media that he has torn his bicep off the bone. He last refereed the NXT Women's Title match between Io Shirai and Toni Storm on Wednesday.

He requires surgery to fix the tear.

In 2019, Castor suffered a broken ankle during a live event match between Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze.

Castor posted:

How awesome was the match between @shirai_io and @tonistorm_ from this past Wednesday night?!? Little did I know when I handed Io her championship that this would end up being my last match for the foreseeable future.

Yesterday morning, I unfortunately tore my bicep off the bone which will now require surgery.

As disappointed as I am, I am also a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. When I broke my ankle in 2019, I grew so much mentally and physically. I came back from that injury in better shape, more focused and more confident than I’d been in years. I have no doubt that through this new injury I will continue to grow yet again.

I know what the road ahead of me looks like. I know what work needs to be done. I’m already focused and determined to come back as soon as possible and rejoin my team.

No matter the length of this journey, I’m ready for it. I’ll be back soon. Because I love wrestling!