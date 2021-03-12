WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

NXT Referee Tom Castor Suffers Bicep Tear Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 12, 2021

NXT Referee Tom Castor Suffers Bicep Tear Injury

NXT referee Tom Castor revealed on social media that he has torn his bicep off the bone. He last refereed the NXT Women's Title match between Io Shirai and Toni Storm on Wednesday. 

He requires surgery to fix the tear.

In 2019, Castor suffered a broken ankle during a live event match between Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze. 

Castor posted:

How awesome was the match between @shirai_io and @tonistorm_ from this past Wednesday night?!? Little did I know when I handed Io her championship that this would end up being my last match for the foreseeable future.

Yesterday morning, I unfortunately tore my bicep off the bone which will now require surgery.

As disappointed as I am, I am also a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. When I broke my ankle in 2019, I grew so much mentally and physically. I came back from that injury in better shape, more focused and more confident than I’d been in years. I have no doubt that through this new injury I will continue to grow yet again.

I know what the road ahead of me looks like. I know what work needs to be done. I’m already focused and determined to come back as soon as possible and rejoin my team.

No matter the length of this journey, I’m ready for it. I’ll be back soon. Because I love wrestling!


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #wwenxt
https://wrestlr.me/67006/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 12
Andrade "Looked Absolutely Miserable" At Tapings For RAW
In a new update on the Andrade situation, it was reported by PWInsider that various sources said that Andrade looked "absolutely miserable" at RAW tap[...]
Mar 12 - In a new update on the Andrade situation, it was reported by PWInsider that various sources said that Andrade looked "absolutely miserable" at RAW tap[...]
Mar 12
Andrade WWE Release Reportedly Got Denied
F4WOnline reports that Andrade has not been granted his release from WWE, so he is staying with the company for the time being.  There is no wor[...]
Mar 12 - F4WOnline reports that Andrade has not been granted his release from WWE, so he is staying with the company for the time being.  There is no wor[...]
Mar 12
Anthony Bowens Underwent Surgery For Knee Injury
AEW star Anthony Bowens recently underwent knee surgery. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports Bowens surgery with a reported six to eight weeks out of a[...]
Mar 12 - AEW star Anthony Bowens recently underwent knee surgery. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports Bowens surgery with a reported six to eight weeks out of a[...]
Mar 12
NXT Referee Tom Castor Suffers Bicep Tear Injury
NXT referee Tom Castor revealed on social media that he has torn his bicep off the bone. He last refereed the NXT Women's Title match between Io Shira[...]
Mar 12 - NXT referee Tom Castor revealed on social media that he has torn his bicep off the bone. He last refereed the NXT Women's Title match between Io Shira[...]
Mar 12
WrestleMania 15, 17, 18 And 19 To Be Released As Standalone DVD's In The UK
A report from WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reveals that WrestleMania 16, WrestleMania 20, WrestleMania 22 and WrestleMania 24 will all be re-released on Ho[...]
Mar 12 - A report from WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reveals that WrestleMania 16, WrestleMania 20, WrestleMania 22 and WrestleMania 24 will all be re-released on Ho[...]
Mar 12
Andrade Requested His WWE Release On Monday
Andrade has requested his release from WWE on Monday at the Raw tapings, a report from Wrestling Inc reveals. Andrade has not wrestled on WWE televis[...]
Mar 12 - Andrade has requested his release from WWE on Monday at the Raw tapings, a report from Wrestling Inc reveals. Andrade has not wrestled on WWE televis[...]

Mar 12
It's #FreeFigFriday! - WIN A WWE Elite Collection Bianca Belair Action Figure
It's Friday!  It's #FreeFigFriday! Every Friday, WrestlingNewsSource.com will be teaming up with our longtime Friends The Irish Whip podcast to[...]
Mar 12 - It's Friday!  It's #FreeFigFriday! Every Friday, WrestlingNewsSource.com will be teaming up with our longtime Friends The Irish Whip podcast to[...]
Mar 12
🔊 WNS Podcast #481 - AEW Revolution Review - EXPLOSIVE!
Episode 481 - AEW Revolution Review - Revolution didn't go off with a bang, but our review sure is explosive! Check out our thoughts on Raw and Dynami[...]
Mar 12 - Episode 481 - AEW Revolution Review - Revolution didn't go off with a bang, but our review sure is explosive! Check out our thoughts on Raw and Dynami[...]
Mar 12
Jim Ross Discusses Why Jeff Hardy Never Had Long World Title Reigns In WWE
During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Jeff Hardy and why he was held back from becoming a long-term WWE world champio[...]
Mar 12 - During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Jeff Hardy and why he was held back from becoming a long-term WWE world champio[...]
Mar 12
Spoilers For Next Week's AEW Dynamite Leaked Online
Next week's AEW Dynamite was taped on Thursday night. It appears spoilers from the event have leaked again onlice, with Reddit user SpaceForce1 posti[...]
Mar 12 - Next week's AEW Dynamite was taped on Thursday night. It appears spoilers from the event have leaked again onlice, with Reddit user SpaceForce1 posti[...]
Mar 12
WWE Aiming For 45,000 Fans For Both Nights Of WrestleMania 37
WWE WrestleMania 37 tickets will go on sale this coming Tuesday and there has been a lot of speculation with regards to how many live fans WWE plans t[...]
Mar 12 - WWE WrestleMania 37 tickets will go on sale this coming Tuesday and there has been a lot of speculation with regards to how many live fans WWE plans t[...]

Mar 12
Is Andrade Done With WWE?
Andrade has dropped the "WWE" from his Twitter handle leading to speculation he might be done with the company. His previous handle was @AndradeCienW[...]
Mar 12 - Andrade has dropped the "WWE" from his Twitter handle leading to speculation he might be done with the company. His previous handle was @AndradeCienW[...]
Mar 12
Asuka Could Be Ruled Out From Competing At WrestleMania 37
As reported last month, Asuka had her tooth knocked out after a kick from Shayna Baszler on an episode of WWE Raw. In an update from Wrestling Observ[...]
Mar 12 - As reported last month, Asuka had her tooth knocked out after a kick from Shayna Baszler on an episode of WWE Raw. In an update from Wrestling Observ[...]
Mar 12
SPOILERS: Rumored Card For WWE WrestleMania 37
Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting what they believe to be the updated and rumored card for WrestleMania 37 which will take place over two nig[...]
Mar 12 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting what they believe to be the updated and rumored card for WrestleMania 37 which will take place over two nig[...]
Mar 12
Kenny Omega Comments On The Failed Ring Explosion At AEW Revolution
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega commented on the failed ring explosion at AEW Revolution and the disappointment it caused: "[...]
Mar 12 - In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega commented on the failed ring explosion at AEW Revolution and the disappointment it caused: "[...]
Mar 12
Jim Ross Discusses Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE In 2004
On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Brock Lesnar leaving the WWE in 2004.  "He burned out. He was burned out and getting [...]
Mar 12 - On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Brock Lesnar leaving the WWE in 2004.  "He burned out. He was burned out and getting [...]
Mar 12
Kurt Angle Comments On Cedric Alexander Having Heat In WWE
On the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed Cedric Alexander having some heat with the WWE last year.  "He got in a [...]
Mar 12 - On the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed Cedric Alexander having some heat with the WWE last year.  "He got in a [...]
Mar 12
WWE Hall Of Famer Batista Has New 'Lady' In His Life
WWE Hall of Famer Batista recently took to his Instagram and showed off his new tattoo. The former WWE Superstar revealed a tattoo of Medusa, a Goddes[...]
Mar 12 - WWE Hall of Famer Batista recently took to his Instagram and showed off his new tattoo. The former WWE Superstar revealed a tattoo of Medusa, a Goddes[...]
Mar 12
Paul Wight Reflects On Pooping Himself In The Ring During A Match With Brock Lesnar
During the most recent episode of Renee Paquett‪e‬’s Oral Sessions podcast, Paul Wight (Big Show in WWE) recalled an unfortunate accident in[...]
Mar 12 - During the most recent episode of Renee Paquett‪e‬’s Oral Sessions podcast, Paul Wight (Big Show in WWE) recalled an unfortunate accident in[...]
Mar 12
AEW Revolution Pulls In Big Money For The Company
AEW Revolution is estimated to have generated around $6 million dollars in pay-per-view revenue, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. The[...]
Mar 12 - AEW Revolution is estimated to have generated around $6 million dollars in pay-per-view revenue, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. The[...]
Mar 11
AEW Star Anna Jay of The Dark Order Posts Health Update After Shoulder Surgery
All Elite Wrestling star Anna Jay of The Dark Order posted the following on Twitter earlier today: Hi everyone :) I just got out of my shoulder sur[...]
Mar 11 - All Elite Wrestling star Anna Jay of The Dark Order posted the following on Twitter earlier today: Hi everyone :) I just got out of my shoulder sur[...]
Mar 11
ROH World Television Championship Match Added to 19th Anniversary Show
It's been announced that Tracy Williams will be challenging Dragon Lee for the Ring of Honor Wrestling World Television Championship at ROH's upcoming[...]
Mar 11 - It's been announced that Tracy Williams will be challenging Dragon Lee for the Ring of Honor Wrestling World Television Championship at ROH's upcoming[...]
Mar 11
WWE NXT United Kingdom Results (March 11, 2021)
The following are the results of the March 11, 2021 edition of WWE's NXT U.K. program, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Tyler Bate defeated Dave M[...]
Mar 11 - The following are the results of the March 11, 2021 edition of WWE's NXT U.K. program, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Tyler Bate defeated Dave M[...]
Mar 11
Former WWE/IMPACT Star Tyrus Announced for NWA Back for the Attack
It's been announced that former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Tyrus (also known as Brodus Clay) will be making his debut for the National Wrestling Al[...]
Mar 11 - It's been announced that former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Tyrus (also known as Brodus Clay) will be making his debut for the National Wrestling Al[...]
Mar 11
Becky Lynch’s Father Passes Away
Former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch has revealed the sad news of her father’s passing in a heartfelt message posted on her social media. We[...]
Mar 11 - Former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch has revealed the sad news of her father’s passing in a heartfelt message posted on her social media. We[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π