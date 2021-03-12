Today he removed mentions of WWE from his Twitter page.

WWE has not granted Andrade's request for release at this time.

Andrade has not wrestled on WWE television since the October 12, 2020 episode of WWE Raw.

Andrade has requested his release from WWE on Monday at the Raw tapings, a report from Wrestling Inc reveals.

Andrade Requested His WWE Release On Monday

It's #FreeFigFriday! - WIN A WWE Elite Collection Bianca Belair Action Figure

🔊 WNS Podcast #481 - AEW Revolution Review - EXPLOSIVE!

Jim Ross Discusses Why Jeff Hardy Never Had Long World Title Reigns In WWE

Spoilers For Next Week's AEW Dynamite Leaked Online

WWE Aiming For 45,000 Fans For Both Nights Of WrestleMania 37

Is Andrade Done With WWE?

Asuka Could Be Ruled Out From Competing At WrestleMania 37

SPOILERS: Rumored Card For WWE WrestleMania 37

Kenny Omega Comments On The Failed Ring Explosion At AEW Revolution

Jim Ross Discusses Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE In 2004

Kurt Angle Comments On Cedric Alexander Having Heat In WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Batista Has New 'Lady' In His Life

Paul Wight Reflects On Pooping Himself In The Ring During A Match With Brock Lesnar

AEW Revolution Pulls In Big Money For The Company

AEW Star Anna Jay of The Dark Order Posts Health Update After Shoulder Surgery

ROH World Television Championship Match Added to 19th Anniversary Show

WWE NXT United Kingdom Results (March 11, 2021)

Former WWE/IMPACT Star Tyrus Announced for NWA Back for the Attack

Becky Lynch’s Father Passes Away

Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

Under 30 Days Until WrestleMania 37 And The Card Reportedly Isn't Finalized

WWE Looking To Recoup Over $500,000 In Legal Fees From Concussion Lawsuit

A Trailer For 'WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures' Show Released

