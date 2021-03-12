WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Andrade Requested His WWE Release On Monday
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 12, 2021
Andrade has requested his release from WWE on Monday at the Raw tapings, a report from Wrestling Inc reveals.
Andrade has not wrestled on WWE television since the October 12, 2020 episode of WWE Raw.
WWE has not granted Andrade's request for release at this time.
Today he removed mentions of WWE from his Twitter page.
