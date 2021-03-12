Kurt Angle Comments On Cedric Alexander Having Heat In WWE

On the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed Cedric Alexander having some heat with the WWE last year.

"He got in a little trouble last year [2019]. He didn’t do something Vince McMahon wanted him to do. If you don’t listen to your boss, things can get a little depressing for you. He didn’t listen one night and they scolded him for a good half-year before they started using him again, and rightfully so. He should’ve listened. That is his job is to listen to Vince and do what he tells you to do. He didn’t do that. I thought, ‘Wow, this kid’s career is over’ when that happened. Vince eventually gave him another chance, and I think Chad Gable is gonna get that chance."