Paul Wight Reflects On Pooping Himself In The Ring During A Match With Brock Lesnar

During the most recent episode of Renee Paquett‪e‬’s Oral Sessions podcast, Paul Wight (Big Show in WWE) recalled an unfortunate accident in the ring after taking an F5 from Brock Lesnar.

“In Cape Town, I had some bad food and this is back when I had the leather pants you know, thank God. I hit that mat, [Brock Lesnar] goes ‘Did you shit?’ I said ‘Yeah’ He goes ‘Hahahahaha, you shit.’ Then while I’m laying in the ring after the F5, he keeps stepping on my stomach like he’s trying to get more to come out. He had dumped Paul Heyman in the ring too. That was the finish and then I would usually get up, pull Paul up, throw Paul over my shoulder, and carry Paul out. That was the end of the night for the heels. We were totally humiliated. This night I was humiliated. So, Pauly is lying there he goes ‘You gonna carry me to the back?’ I’m like, ‘No’ ‘What do you mean you’re not gonna carry me to the back?’ ‘I shit myself’ ‘What?’ ‘I shit my pants’ ‘I can’t hear you. What?’ ‘I shit myself!’ ‘Oh, okay, are you alright?’”

When Paquette said he should have just said, ‘Just an Imodium and a new pair of pants that will set me straight,” Wight said, “So, meanwhile, I’m the guy out the back of the arena with a hose, hosing off my pants.”