WWE Looking To Recoup Over $500,000 In Legal Fees From Concussion Lawsuit

In October 2020, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that all claims in a class-action lawsuit against WWE were dismissed. The lawsuit was put together by a number of former WWE Superstars represented by Konstantine Kyros.

Law360 is reporting that WWE are seeking $573,770.44 in legal fees from attorney Konstantine Kyros now that the case has been dismissed. In addition the company also wants an extra $39,844.00 in fees and costs in connection with their applications after the decision was made.

WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt said:

"[Kyros] violated court orders, didn’t comply with court orders, ignored court orders that cautioned him to cease certain behavior or risk sanctions. He would continue the same kind of behavior. He plagiarized and made false allegations based on other lawsuits against the NFL, where he would just parrot allegations that had been made against the NFL or its personnel, and would just change [text], reading from ‘NFL’ to ‘WWE.’ The liability for sanctions has been established in three different court orders, that he’s supposed to pay all of our attorney’s fees in connection with various things he did wrong. The only thing left to be determined is how much that is."