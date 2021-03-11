Paul Wight Discusses Being Frustrated In WWE
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 11, 2021
During a recent interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Paul Wight discussed the end of his time on WWE and being frustrated.
"This was a very quick decision that was made in a matter of 48 hours for me. For me, I think it was just creatively, frustration. I had gone back and forth with Paul Heyman, Bruce Prichard, and Vince. I had some medical issues a couple of years ago where I had problems with a hip real bad, and you know how things are there, where if you get out of the loop a little.”
“It’s real hard for them to work you back into the loop, no matter how much talent you have, no matter how much you have to offer. It was frustrating for me.”
“I’m not going to take my money, sit at home, and be happy like a little princess. That’s not my deal. I like to work for my money and earn it and I like performing.”
“They were trying to use me for other things like [public] relations, which is stuff I like to do anyway. But they were trying to do me a favor and put me in ‘Shady Pines’ [senior home]. I’m like, ‘Don’t put me in ‘Shady Pines’’ and I had another opportunity to do something else and I took it."
