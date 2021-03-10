AEW Announce Action-Pack St Patrick's Day Dynamite Card For Next Week

AEW has announced an action-packed card for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

The big news is that for the first time ever the show will feature a women's main event match. Thunder Rosa will go up against Dr. Britt Baker, DMD in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match.

Below is the updated card for next week:

- Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD (Unsanctioned Lights Out Match)

- Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers

- Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

- Jurassic Express and Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher, The Blade

- Jade Cargill in action