AEW Announce Action-Pack St Patrick's Day Dynamite Card For Next Week
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 10, 2021
AEW has announced an action-packed card for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.
The big news is that for the first time ever the show will feature a women's main event match. Thunder Rosa will go up against Dr. Britt Baker, DMD in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match.
Below is the updated card for next week:
- Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD (Unsanctioned Lights Out Match)
- Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers - Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo - Jurassic Express and Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher, The Blade - Jade Cargill in action
