A New Stable Forms On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara returned to AEW Dynamite tonight just as MJF was trying to get Chris Jericho removed from the Inner Circle.

On his return, Guevara played some hidden camera footage of MJF plotting to give Jericho a "dirt nap" and removed him from Inner Circle.

Just as Inner Circle was about to turn on Jericho it was revealed that Jericho knew of MJF’s plan all along.

Jericho pushed MJF to the ring mat and told MJF he is FIRED. MJF then revealed he had no plan to take over the Inner Circle because he was in the process of building his own!

The light then went to black and when they came back on FTR, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, and Tully Blanchard appeared and attacked Inner Circle.

MJF blasted Jericho in the face with the Dynamite diamond and some shots with a baseball bat. Jericho was busted open.

Wardlow then powerbombed Jericho off the stage Dynamite stage through a table.