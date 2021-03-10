Tony Khan Comments On Audio Issues During AEW Dynamite Match

Thank you to everyone watching #AEWDynamite tonight Live on TNT! Due to audio issues at TNT, after tonight’s live show ends I’ll be uploading the entire Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson match with full audio intact. Now Live on Dynamite, the TNT Title match @DarbyAllin vs. @ScorpioSky !

TNT viewers reported hearings sound from an NBA basketball game over the audio from Dynamite for the duration of the match.

You might have noticed some audio issues during the Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson match on this week's AEW Dynamite.

AEW Star Anna Jay of The Dark Order Posts Health Update After Shoulder Surgery

All Elite Wrestling star Anna Jay of The Dark Order posted the following on Twitter earlier today: Hi everyone :) I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I wil[...] Mar 11 - All Elite Wrestling star Anna Jay of The Dark Order posted the following on Twitter earlier today: Hi everyone :) I just got out of my shoulder surgery, and all is well. For the next two days I wil[...]

ROH World Television Championship Match Added to 19th Anniversary Show

It's been announced that Tracy Williams will be challenging Dragon Lee for the Ring of Honor Wrestling World Television Championship at ROH's upcoming 19th Anniversary Show on March 26th. The followi[...] Mar 11 - It's been announced that Tracy Williams will be challenging Dragon Lee for the Ring of Honor Wrestling World Television Championship at ROH's upcoming 19th Anniversary Show on March 26th. The followi[...]

WWE NXT United Kingdom Results (March 11, 2021)

The following are the results of the March 11, 2021 edition of WWE's NXT U.K. program, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Tyler Bate defeated Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup Rules Match, 2-1 in Five [...] Mar 11 - The following are the results of the March 11, 2021 edition of WWE's NXT U.K. program, courtesy of WWE.com: 1. Tyler Bate defeated Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup Rules Match, 2-1 in Five [...]

Former WWE/IMPACT Star Tyrus Announced for NWA Back for the Attack

It's been announced that former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Tyrus (also known as Brodus Clay) will be making his debut for the National Wrestling Alliance at their upcoming Back for the Attack&[...] Mar 11 - It's been announced that former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Tyrus (also known as Brodus Clay) will be making his debut for the National Wrestling Alliance at their upcoming Back for the Attack&[...]

Becky Lynch’s Father Passes Away

Former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch has revealed the sad news of her father’s passing in a heartfelt message posted on her social media. We send our deepest condolences to Becky and her fam[...] Mar 11 - Former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch has revealed the sad news of her father’s passing in a heartfelt message posted on her social media. We send our deepest condolences to Becky and her fam[...]

Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 743,000 viewers, which is down from last week'ss 934,000. The 2-hour broadcast scored a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from the previous week’s 0.33[...] Mar 11 - AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 743,000 viewers, which is down from last week'ss 934,000. The 2-hour broadcast scored a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from the previous week’s 0.33[...]

Under 30 Days Until WrestleMania 37 And The Card Reportedly Isn't Finalized

WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that with just under 30 days until WrestleMania 37 most of the card isn't finalized and is back at square one. "Hearing the WrestleMania card is not close t[...] Mar 11 - WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that with just under 30 days until WrestleMania 37 most of the card isn't finalized and is back at square one. "Hearing the WrestleMania card is not close t[...]

WWE Looking To Recoup Over $500,000 In Legal Fees From Concussion Lawsuit

In October 2020, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that all claims in a class-action lawsuit against WWE were dismissed. The lawsuit was put together by a number of former WWE Super[...] Mar 11 - In October 2020, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that all claims in a class-action lawsuit against WWE were dismissed. The lawsuit was put together by a number of former WWE Super[...]

A Trailer For 'WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures' Show Released

WWE has released a trailer ahead of the premiere of "Most Wanted Treasures" on A&E. The show is set to look at some of the most iconic and treasured lost memorabilia. Here is the episode synopsis[...] Mar 11 - WWE has released a trailer ahead of the premiere of "Most Wanted Treasures" on A&E. The show is set to look at some of the most iconic and treasured lost memorabilia. Here is the episode synopsis[...]

The Rock Issues Statement Regarding Discussions Between XFL and CFL

The Rock on Instagram: "The CFL changed my life. When you have nothing and you’re scratching and clawing for everything you can get – all in the spirit of making your football dreams come[...] Mar 11 - The Rock on Instagram: "The CFL changed my life. When you have nothing and you’re scratching and clawing for everything you can get – all in the spirit of making your football dreams come[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals A Word Vince McMahon Hates

During a recent episode of Brandon Walker’s podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that Vince McMahon does not like the professional wrestling term 'rasslin' and thinks it has a negative association. [...] Mar 11 - During a recent episode of Brandon Walker’s podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that Vince McMahon does not like the professional wrestling term 'rasslin' and thinks it has a negative association. [...]

Paul Wight Discusses Being Frustrated In WWE

During a recent interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Paul Wight discussed the end of his time on WWE and being frustrated. "This was a very quick decision that was made in a matter of[...] Mar 11 - During a recent interview on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Paul Wight discussed the end of his time on WWE and being frustrated. "This was a very quick decision that was made in a matter of[...]

AEW Announce Action-Pack St Patrick's Day Dynamite Card For Next Week

AEW has announced an action-packed card for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The big news is that for the first time ever the show will feature a women's main event match. Thunder Rosa w[...] Mar 10 - AEW has announced an action-packed card for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The big news is that for the first time ever the show will feature a women's main event match. Thunder Rosa w[...]

A New Stable Forms On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara returned to AEW Dynamite tonight just as MJF was trying to get Chris Jericho removed from the Inner Circle. On his return, Guevara played some hidden camera footage of MJF plotting[...] Mar 10 - Sammy Guevara returned to AEW Dynamite tonight just as MJF was trying to get Chris Jericho removed from the Inner Circle. On his return, Guevara played some hidden camera footage of MJF plotting[...]

Scorpio Snaps Following Loss To Darby Allin In Apparent Heel Turn

Scorpio Sky won the AEW Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday earning him a shot at the TNT Championship. On tonight's AEW Dynamite Sky went up against [...] Mar 10 - Scorpio Sky won the AEW Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday earning him a shot at the TNT Championship. On tonight's AEW Dynamite Sky went up against [...]

Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart Become Second-Ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

As reported earlier, the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships were crowned tonight when Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were presented the titles by William Regal. Unfortunately for the[...] Mar 10 - As reported earlier, the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships were crowned tonight when Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were presented the titles by William Regal. Unfortunately for the[...]

Christian Cage Is Coming For Kenny Omega's AEW Championship

Chrisitan Cage was supposed to make his Dynamite debut on tonight’s with a live interview, but AEW world champion Kenny Omega stole his thunder and went on a rant about the ending of AEW Revolut[...] Mar 10 - Chrisitan Cage was supposed to make his Dynamite debut on tonight’s with a live interview, but AEW world champion Kenny Omega stole his thunder and went on a rant about the ending of AEW Revolut[...]

Jordan Devlin Returning To WWE NXT Next Week

Jordan Devlin will be appearing on WWE NXT next week. Devlin revealed tonight that his travel ban has been lifted and he will attend the show next week to confront NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos E[...] Mar 10 - Jordan Devlin will be appearing on WWE NXT next week. Devlin revealed tonight that his travel ban has been lifted and he will attend the show next week to confront NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos E[...]

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston Address Controversial Ending To AEW Revolution

During tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston ran a segment in which they discussed the events that went down at the end of AEW Revolution. Eddie Kingston said he had panic and a[...] Mar 10 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston ran a segment in which they discussed the events that went down at the end of AEW Revolution. Eddie Kingston said he had panic and a[...]

First-Ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned

During Wednesday's NXT, General Manager William Regal announced new NXT Women's Tag Team Titles will now feature on the yellow and black brand. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez have been crowned the [...] Mar 10 - During Wednesday's NXT, General Manager William Regal announced new NXT Women's Tag Team Titles will now feature on the yellow and black brand. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez have been crowned the [...]

Two-Night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Event Announced

William Regal just announced the next NXT TakeOver event. The next TakeOver will take place on April 7 and April 8. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the two-night TakeOver event with nigh[...] Mar 10 - William Regal just announced the next NXT TakeOver event. The next TakeOver will take place on April 7 and April 8. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the two-night TakeOver event with nigh[...]

Stipulation For Big Match At WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View Revealed (Spoiler)

Bryan Alvarez revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live that the plan is for Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at Fastlane is a Last Man Standing match. Additionally, WrestlingNews.co is repo[...] Mar 10 - Bryan Alvarez revealed on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live that the plan is for Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at Fastlane is a Last Man Standing match. Additionally, WrestlingNews.co is repo[...]

Mick Foley Believes AEW Should Have Admitted Ring Explosion Didn't Go To Plan

Mick Foley took to his social media to comment on the controversial ending to Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He believes that AEW should have admittedd that the "explosion" didn't go to plan. [...] Mar 10 - Mick Foley took to his social media to comment on the controversial ending to Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He believes that AEW should have admittedd that the "explosion" didn't go to plan. [...]