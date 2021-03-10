Dark Side Of The Ring: Confidential Draws 79,000 Viewers

Tuesday night’s airing of VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential pulled in an overnight audience of 79,000 viewers. The debut episode revisited the Gino Hernandez episode with a discussion led by Conrad Thompson.

In the key 18-49 demographic is scored a 0.03 rating.

No air dates for any upcoming episodes have yet been confirmed, and the series is still being filmed. Although it is known season 3 will premiere with the Brian Pillman episode and includes an interview with Steve Austin. The show is the highest-rated show on the network.