XFL In Conversations With CFL Over Possible Merger

The XFL has announced formal talks for a partnership with the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The company was purchased by The Rock, Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital in 2020.

STATEMENT:

“The Canadian Football League (CFL) and XFL have entered into formal talks to identify potential opportunities for the leagues to collaborate, innovate and grow the game of football.”

XFL Chairwoman and Owner Garcia said: “Since we first acquired the XFL, we have focused on identifying partners who share our vision and values on and off the field. A vision filled with opportunity, innovation and the highest level of entertainment value for the benefit of our athletes, fans and communities. The CFL has expressed that similar sentiment and jointly we recognize a great opportunity to build exciting innovative football experiences that make the most of each league’s unique strengths. I look forward to our continued discussion and we will update the sports community as we have more to share.”

XFL President and CEO Jeffrey Pollack added: “We are honored and excited to be in discussions with the CFL. It’s clear through our early conversations that we share a passion for football, an expansive sense of possibility and a deep desire to create more opportunity for players and fans across North America and around the world. Blending the CFL’s rich heritage with our fresh thinking, and the unique reach and experience of our ownership, could be transformative for the game. We look forward to learning more about what’s possible together with the CFL and where our shared passion takes us.”