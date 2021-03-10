The Bella Twins Discuss Possibility Of Making A WWE Comeback

Nikki Bella commented on The Bella Twins possibly making a comeback to WWE during the most recent episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast.

“I guess I have been talking about this run as if I’m cleared, which I’m not cleared to wrestle. I saw a doctor last week who is starting to help me with neck strengthening exercises. I’m working on doing everything I can to increase bone growth with bone fusion and helping herniation. Since I haven’t done any hardcore impact since my match with Ronda, hopefully the herniation that happened above my bone fusion has gotten better.

I hope that somehow, all these things that I’m doing, if I want to do this run, I have to get MRIs and scans and they have to discuss things. They will see this incredible growth and say, ‘You’re strong, here are your limits, but this is what you can do.’ I need to start that a year out. We’ll see what a year does, how good the bone grows, how strong my neck can get. Say prayers for me.”