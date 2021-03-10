Gino Hernandez’s Mother Reveals She Secretly Married Jimmy Snuka

On last night's Dark Side of the Ring episode which showed deleted scenes and had Conrad Thompson speak with the creators of the show there had been a big reveal. It didn't make it into the full episode, but Gino's mother had secretly been married to WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka.

Below is what Gino's mother Patrice Aguirre had to say about this:

“When I met Snuka at the matches, and he asked me for a date,” Aguirre recalled. “He would always — when we were together — he would call his mother, Louise, who always talked to me on the phone. So, I think he went to Japan on a wrestling tour, and his mother, I convinced her to come and see me in Houston. And she came to see me and my father came in town.

The three of us went out, and the first night we went out, they danced, I didn’t even know my father could dance like that. She came back to the table and we went to the lady’s restroom, she said, ‘Patricia, your bloody father just asked me to marry him.’ And I said, ‘What? Y’all only known each other’ — and she was a beautiful lady. She was from Fiji. So, they got married.

I was married ten years to Jimmy Snuka. I just found out recently that he passed away, and I felt very bad ’cause he was — regardless of what people said about him — about the time he married me, was the time that they say he had killed some woman or something. That was very hard ’cause he was around Mica, he was around me. Gina didn’t particularly care for him to be around me, but he was always so kind. Just one of the sweetest persons I’ve ever met. And his mother, too. His mother ended up being my father’s wife. So, we [were] just one, big happy family.”