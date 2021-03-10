Jimmy Korderas Questions WWE's Booking Of Bad Bunny

“I’m not a big fan of celebs with titles unless it looks like a celeb who can handle themselves. I’d slap Miz like that too if I had Damian Priest behind me. My concern is just that this is going to take away from Damian Priest by just having [Bad Bunny] by his side constantly.”

"I understand that apparently he’s bringing in some monetary value in regards to merchandise, at least I read that somewhere. That being said, here’s a guy that wins the 24/7 Championship. They had an opportunity, like everybody was excited that he was going to be on Saturday Night Live. What if they do something there, like if R-Truth shows up? That would’ve been a perfect venue for him in my opinion. R-Truth is custom made for that. But like, is [Bad Bunny] a babyface? Is he not? He’s hanging with Damian Priest, but he’s hiding behind him at the same time. I don’t know.

After Miz losing to Bobby Lashley, it appears The Miz likely could be going into a feud with Bad Bunny and Damien Priest. Korderas says he recognizes Bunny’s value, but questions how he is being booked.

Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently was on the WrestlingInc Daily Podcast to discuss the way WWE is booking Bad Bunny.

» More News From This Feed

First Match For AEW Dark: Elevation Announced

AEW has announced that they will be giving a sneak preview of AEW Dark: Elevation. The first-ever match for the new show will be filmed before tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. Jungle Boy [...] Mar 10 - AEW has announced that they will be giving a sneak preview of AEW Dark: Elevation. The first-ever match for the new show will be filmed before tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. Jungle Boy [...]

Dark Side Of The Ring: Confidential Draws 79,000 Viewers

Tuesday night’s airing of VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential pulled in an overnight audience of 79,000 viewers. The debut episode revisited the Gino Hernandez episode with a discus[...] Mar 10 - Tuesday night’s airing of VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential pulled in an overnight audience of 79,000 viewers. The debut episode revisited the Gino Hernandez episode with a discus[...]

XFL In Conversations With CFL Over Possible Merger

The XFL has announced formal talks for a partnership with the Canadian Football League (CFL). The company was purchased by The Rock, Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital in 2020. STATEMENT: “The C[...] Mar 10 - The XFL has announced formal talks for a partnership with the Canadian Football League (CFL). The company was purchased by The Rock, Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital in 2020. STATEMENT: “The C[...]

Backstage Reaction To John Laurinaitis' Return To WWE

We reported earlier, John Laurinaitis has been rehired as the head of WWE talent relations. Fightful Select is reporting the backstage reaction to the news, with some wrestlers expressing concern abo[...] Mar 10 - We reported earlier, John Laurinaitis has been rehired as the head of WWE talent relations. Fightful Select is reporting the backstage reaction to the news, with some wrestlers expressing concern abo[...]

The Bella Twins Discuss Possibility Of Making A WWE Comeback

Nikki Bella commented on The Bella Twins possibly making a comeback to WWE during the most recent episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast. “I guess I have been talking about this run as if I[...] Mar 10 - Nikki Bella commented on The Bella Twins possibly making a comeback to WWE during the most recent episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast. “I guess I have been talking about this run as if I[...]

Official WWE Announcement Regarding The 2021 Hall of Fame

WWE issued the following: History will be made once again during WrestleMania Week, as the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony returns!The 2021 WWE Hall o[...] Mar 10 - WWE issued the following: History will be made once again during WrestleMania Week, as the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony returns!The 2021 WWE Hall o[...]

Gino Hernandez’s Mother Reveals She Secretly Married Jimmy Snuka

On last night's Dark Side of the Ring episode which showed deleted scenes and had Conrad Thompson speak with the creators of the show there had been a big reveal. It didn't make it into the full episo[...] Mar 10 - On last night's Dark Side of the Ring episode which showed deleted scenes and had Conrad Thompson speak with the creators of the show there had been a big reveal. It didn't make it into the full episo[...]

Wrestling World Congratulates Molly Holly On WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Triple H posted to Twitter today to congratulate Molly Holly on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021 class. WWE producer Shane Helms appeared on The Bump this morning to surprise Holly with [...] Mar 10 - Triple H posted to Twitter today to congratulate Molly Holly on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021 class. WWE producer Shane Helms appeared on The Bump this morning to surprise Holly with [...]

Tonight's WWE NXT Preview

WWE NXT will be airing on USA Network tonight, and along with that there's apparently two "game changers" coming on tonight's episode according to NXT General Manager William Regal. Be sure to join u[...] Mar 10 - WWE NXT will be airing on USA Network tonight, and along with that there's apparently two "game changers" coming on tonight's episode according to NXT General Manager William Regal. Be sure to join u[...]

Jimmy Korderas Questions WWE's Booking Of Bad Bunny

Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently was on the WrestlingInc Daily Podcast to discuss the way WWE is booking Bad Bunny. After Miz losing to Bobby Lashley, it appears The Miz likely could be go[...] Mar 10 - Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently was on the WrestlingInc Daily Podcast to discuss the way WWE is booking Bad Bunny. After Miz losing to Bobby Lashley, it appears The Miz likely could be go[...]

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight

As usual tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Be sure to join us on the WNS Discord as you can live react and chat about the show with WNS [...] Mar 10 - As usual tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Be sure to join us on the WNS Discord as you can live react and chat about the show with WNS [...]

Molly Holly Added To WWE Hall Of Fame 2021 Class

Some breaking news just hit today, and it has been revealed that Molly Holly will be making her way into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Shane Helms informed Molly Holly of her induction on this [...] Mar 10 - Some breaking news just hit today, and it has been revealed that Molly Holly will be making her way into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Shane Helms informed Molly Holly of her induction on this [...]

John Laurinaitis Returns As Head Of Talent Relations In WWE

John Laurinaitis makes a return to WWE as the Head of Talent Relations according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. WWE hasn't made an official announcement as of yet. He first started as WWE[...] Mar 10 - John Laurinaitis makes a return to WWE as the Head of Talent Relations according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. WWE hasn't made an official announcement as of yet. He first started as WWE[...]

Joey Janela Says His Haters Deserve "Strep Throat" And "Maybe Death"

AEW wrestler Joey Janela had some strong words for his detractor base via Twitter. Janela stated that he has the right to say that fans who criticize his wrestling deserve “the most severe never[...] Mar 10 - AEW wrestler Joey Janela had some strong words for his detractor base via Twitter. Janela stated that he has the right to say that fans who criticize his wrestling deserve “the most severe never[...]

Rich Swann Vs Moose Title Unification Match Announced And Winner To Face Kenny Omega

IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will take on TNA World Champion Moose in a title unification match. The winner will face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a TITLE VS TITLE World Championship[...] Mar 09 - IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will take on TNA World Champion Moose in a title unification match. The winner will face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a TITLE VS TITLE World Championship[...]

U.S. WWE Network Subscribes To Lose Some Functions When It Moves To Peacock

TheVerge.com has released a special preview of WWE Network on Peacock. However, despite the upcoming move fans will be disappointed to learn that Peacock will no longer have "Match Markers" which all[...] Mar 09 - TheVerge.com has released a special preview of WWE Network on Peacock. However, despite the upcoming move fans will be disappointed to learn that Peacock will no longer have "Match Markers" which all[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Exploding Ring Controversy During Ad On IMPACT Wrestling

During this week's edition of IMPACT wrestling, Tony Khan addressed the exploding ring controversy which took place at the end of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. In their latest ad, Khan and Schiavo[...] Mar 09 - During this week's edition of IMPACT wrestling, Tony Khan addressed the exploding ring controversy which took place at the end of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. In their latest ad, Khan and Schiavo[...]

Revealed: What William Regal Will Announce On This Week's WWE NXT

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s is reporting on Twitter that William Regal will be announcing NXT Women's Tag Team Championship belts and the first-ever two-night NXT TakeOver event on t[...] Mar 09 - Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s is reporting on Twitter that William Regal will be announcing NXT Women's Tag Team Championship belts and the first-ever two-night NXT TakeOver event on t[...]

New Matches Added To IMPACT Sacrifice Pay-Per-View

The IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view is pretty much finalized with a fewmore matches just added to the card. During tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that Tenille Dashwood &am[...] Mar 09 - The IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view is pretty much finalized with a fewmore matches just added to the card. During tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that Tenille Dashwood &am[...]

Bobby Lashley Reveals How The Hurt Business Name Came To Be

During a recent interview with Tony Maglio of The Wrap, Bobby Lashley revealed how The Hurt Business name came to be. “It was me. I was thinking about this before, I was thinking about the whol[...] Mar 09 - During a recent interview with Tony Maglio of The Wrap, Bobby Lashley revealed how The Hurt Business name came to be. “It was me. I was thinking about this before, I was thinking about the whol[...]

Bobby Lashley Tells Drew McIntyre To Impress Him

Drew McIntyre is currently in a program with Sheamus which will likely culminate in a match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sent out a tweet to McIntyre in[...] Mar 09 - Drew McIntyre is currently in a program with Sheamus which will likely culminate in a match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sent out a tweet to McIntyre in[...]

John Cena Shows Off His New Look Ahead Of ‘Wipeout’ Revival

One of the most popular game shows on network television, Wipeout quietly stopped airing new episodes in 2014. Now a revamped version of the show is coming back with John Cena and Nicole Byer as co-ho[...] Mar 09 - One of the most popular game shows on network television, Wipeout quietly stopped airing new episodes in 2014. Now a revamped version of the show is coming back with John Cena and Nicole Byer as co-ho[...]

Christian Cage Reveals How He Got Talking With Tony Khan

During an interview with Renée Paquette on her podcast, Christian Cage revealed how a conversation with her husband Jon Moxley led to a conservation with AEW President Tony Khan and a deal with[...] Mar 09 - During an interview with Renée Paquette on her podcast, Christian Cage revealed how a conversation with her husband Jon Moxley led to a conservation with AEW President Tony Khan and a deal with[...]

Booker T On AEW Revolution Explosion: 'It Bombed Miserably In Front Of The World'

During the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented on AEW Revolution’s deathmatch main event and the lackluster explosion. "The sparkles at the beginning, that was a good[...] Mar 09 - During the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented on AEW Revolution’s deathmatch main event and the lackluster explosion. "The sparkles at the beginning, that was a good[...]