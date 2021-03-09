Tony Khan Comments On Exploding Ring Controversy During Ad On IMPACT Wrestling

Khan then addressed the exploding ring, which failed to live up to expectation. He said Omega is "terrible at building exploding rings" and went on to say Eddie Kingston is a great friend for coming out to protect Moxley. He said we will hear from Kingston on Dynamite this week to explain why he did what he did.

In their latest ad, Khan and Schiavone talked about some of the big moments from AEW Revolution such as Christians debut, Sting/Darby Allien and Matt Hardy’s loss to Hangman Page. He noted that the show did delivered "big buyrate numbers."

During this week's edition of IMPACT wrestling, Tony Khan addressed the exploding ring controversy which took place at the end of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Tonight's WWE NXT Preview

WWE NXT will be airing on USA Network tonight, and along with that there's apparently two "game changers" coming on tonight's episode according to NXT General Manager William Regal. Below is the curr[...] Mar 10 - WWE NXT will be airing on USA Network tonight, and along with that there's apparently two "game changers" coming on tonight's episode according to NXT General Manager William Regal. Below is the curr[...]

Jimmy Korderas Questions WWE's Booking Of Bad Bunny

Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently was on the WrestlingInc Daily Podcast to discuss the way WWE is booking Bad Bunny. After Miz losing to Bobby Lashley, it appears The Miz likely could be go[...] Mar 10 - Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently was on the WrestlingInc Daily Podcast to discuss the way WWE is booking Bad Bunny. After Miz losing to Bobby Lashley, it appears The Miz likely could be go[...]

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight

As usual tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Be sure to join us on the WNS Discord as you can live react and chat about the show with WNS [...] Mar 10 - As usual tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Be sure to join us on the WNS Discord as you can live react and chat about the show with WNS [...]

Molly Holly Added To WWE Hall Of Fame 2021 Class

Some breaking news just hit today, and it has been revealed that Molly Holly will be making her way into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Shane Helms informed Molly Holly of her induction on this [...] Mar 10 - Some breaking news just hit today, and it has been revealed that Molly Holly will be making her way into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Shane Helms informed Molly Holly of her induction on this [...]

John Laurinaitis Returns As Head Of Talent Relations In WWE

John Laurinaitis makes a return to WWE as the Head of Talent Relations according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. WWE hasn't made an official announcement as of yet. He first started as WWE[...] Mar 10 - John Laurinaitis makes a return to WWE as the Head of Talent Relations according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. WWE hasn't made an official announcement as of yet. He first started as WWE[...]

Joey Janela Says His Haters Deserve "Strep Throat" And "Maybe Death"

AEW wrestler Joey Janela had some strong words for his detractor base via Twitter. Janela stated that he has the right to say that fans who criticize his wrestling deserve “the most severe never[...] Mar 10 - AEW wrestler Joey Janela had some strong words for his detractor base via Twitter. Janela stated that he has the right to say that fans who criticize his wrestling deserve “the most severe never[...]

Rich Swann Vs Moose Title Unification Match Announced And Winner To Face Kenny Omega

IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will take on TNA World Champion Moose in a title unification match. The winner will face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a TITLE VS TITLE World Championship[...] Mar 09 - IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will take on TNA World Champion Moose in a title unification match. The winner will face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a TITLE VS TITLE World Championship[...]

U.S. WWE Network Subscribes To Lose Some Functions When It Moves To Peacock

TheVerge.com has released a special preview of WWE Network on Peacock. However, despite the upcoming move fans will be disappointed to learn that Peacock will no longer have "Match Markers" which all[...] Mar 09 - TheVerge.com has released a special preview of WWE Network on Peacock. However, despite the upcoming move fans will be disappointed to learn that Peacock will no longer have "Match Markers" which all[...]

Revealed: What William Regal Will Announce On This Week's WWE NXT

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s is reporting on Twitter that William Regal will be announcing NXT Women's Tag Team Championship belts and the first-ever two-night NXT TakeOver event on t[...] Mar 09 - Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s is reporting on Twitter that William Regal will be announcing NXT Women's Tag Team Championship belts and the first-ever two-night NXT TakeOver event on t[...]

New Matches Added To IMPACT Sacrifice Pay-Per-View

The IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view is pretty much finalized with a fewmore matches just added to the card. During tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that Tenille Dashwood &am[...] Mar 09 - The IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view is pretty much finalized with a fewmore matches just added to the card. During tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that Tenille Dashwood &am[...]

Bobby Lashley Reveals How The Hurt Business Name Came To Be

During a recent interview with Tony Maglio of The Wrap, Bobby Lashley revealed how The Hurt Business name came to be. “It was me. I was thinking about this before, I was thinking about the whol[...] Mar 09 - During a recent interview with Tony Maglio of The Wrap, Bobby Lashley revealed how The Hurt Business name came to be. “It was me. I was thinking about this before, I was thinking about the whol[...]

Bobby Lashley Tells Drew McIntyre To Impress Him

Drew McIntyre is currently in a program with Sheamus which will likely culminate in a match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sent out a tweet to McIntyre in[...] Mar 09 - Drew McIntyre is currently in a program with Sheamus which will likely culminate in a match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sent out a tweet to McIntyre in[...]

John Cena Shows Off His New Look Ahead Of ‘Wipeout’ Revival

One of the most popular game shows on network television, Wipeout quietly stopped airing new episodes in 2014. Now a revamped version of the show is coming back with John Cena and Nicole Byer as co-ho[...] Mar 09 - One of the most popular game shows on network television, Wipeout quietly stopped airing new episodes in 2014. Now a revamped version of the show is coming back with John Cena and Nicole Byer as co-ho[...]

Christian Cage Reveals How He Got Talking With Tony Khan

During an interview with Renée Paquette on her podcast, Christian Cage revealed how a conversation with her husband Jon Moxley led to a conservation with AEW President Tony Khan and a deal with[...] Mar 09 - During an interview with Renée Paquette on her podcast, Christian Cage revealed how a conversation with her husband Jon Moxley led to a conservation with AEW President Tony Khan and a deal with[...]

Booker T On AEW Revolution Explosion: 'It Bombed Miserably In Front Of The World'

During the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented on AEW Revolution’s deathmatch main event and the lackluster explosion. "The sparkles at the beginning, that was a good[...] Mar 09 - During the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented on AEW Revolution’s deathmatch main event and the lackluster explosion. "The sparkles at the beginning, that was a good[...]

Grudge Match Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary PPV

On the latest edition of ROH Week by Week it was announced that former world champion Jay Briscoe will be going up against EC3 at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view, which takes place on March 26, 2021[...] Mar 09 - On the latest edition of ROH Week by Week it was announced that former world champion Jay Briscoe will be going up against EC3 at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view, which takes place on March 26, 2021[...]

WWE SuperCard Reveals New Content Celebrating 25 Years Of Steve Austin

WWE SuperCard is celebrating 25 years of Stone Cold Steve Austin. To honor the WWE Hall of Famer, 2K announced new content. WWE® SuperCard Celebrates 25 Years of “Stone Cold” Steve [...] Mar 09 - WWE SuperCard is celebrating 25 years of Stone Cold Steve Austin. To honor the WWE Hall of Famer, 2K announced new content. WWE® SuperCard Celebrates 25 Years of “Stone Cold” Steve [...]

Monday's WWE Raw Scores Second-Best Viewership Of The Year So Far

Monday’s WWE Raw, featuring Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in the main event scored the second-best viewership of the year so far, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average o[...] Mar 09 - Monday’s WWE Raw, featuring Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in the main event scored the second-best viewership of the year so far, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average o[...]

Soulja Boy Wants To Wrestle Randy Orton

Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ backs following their No DQ match on Monday's Raw.[...] Mar 09 - Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ backs following their No DQ match on Monday's Raw.[...]

Cody Rhodes Says AEW Has Destroyed NXT For Over A Year

AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednesday to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania 37. [...] Mar 09 - AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednesday to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania 37. [...]

Randy Orton Takes Another Pop At Soulja Boy On Twitter

As we reported last week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into Twitter spat with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy at the time tweeted, "Rap game faker than WWE." which irked Orton. Today, Orton[...] Mar 09 - As we reported last week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into Twitter spat with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy at the time tweeted, "Rap game faker than WWE." which irked Orton. Today, Orton[...]

Rikishi Discusses Training Bow Wow For Pro Wrestling

During an Insight With Chris Van Vliet, he recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who discussed rapper Bow Wow training at his wrestling school. Rikishi on if Bow Wow is training: “No[...] Mar 09 - During an Insight With Chris Van Vliet, he recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who discussed rapper Bow Wow training at his wrestling school. Rikishi on if Bow Wow is training: “No[...]

Update On Shane McMahon’s Angle With Braun Strowman From Monday's Raw

If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid. The idea behind the promo was to help make Shane McMahon look "less li[...] Mar 09 - If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid. The idea behind the promo was to help make Shane McMahon look "less li[...]