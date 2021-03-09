New Matches Added To IMPACT Sacrifice Pay-Per-View

The IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view is pretty much finalized with a fewmore matches just added to the card.

During tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, it was revealed that Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb will team up to take on Havok & Nevaeh, and Reno Scum will be going up against Decay after Decay issued a challenge to Reno Scum.

In addition, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers will go head to head in a Hold-Harmless Match.

Below is the updated card for IMPACT Sacrifice:

- Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose – IMPACT World Championship Match



- Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. ODB – IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match



- The Good Brothers (c) vs. FinJuice – IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match



- Fire ’N Flava (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz – IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match



- TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin – IMPACT X Division Championship Match



- Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb vs. Havok & Nevaeh



- Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers – Hold-Harmless Match

- Violent By Design vs. Chris Sabin & James Storm

- Reno Scum vs. Decay