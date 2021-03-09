Bobby Lashley Tells Drew McIntyre To Impress Him

Drew McIntyre is currently in a program with Sheamus which will likely culminate in a match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sent out a tweet to McIntyre in which he told him not to worry he'll be waiting. He also told McIntyre to impress him.

"Don’t worry about me @DMcIntyreWWE. I’ll be here waiting.

You got enough to worry about with @WWESheamus.

Impress me though. Show me you have what it takes to go one-on-one with the All Mighty. #WWERaw"