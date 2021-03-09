Bobby Lashley Tells Drew McIntyre To Impress Him
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2021
Drew McIntyre is currently in a program with Sheamus which will likely culminate in a match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sent out a tweet to McIntyre in which he told him not to worry he'll be waiting. He also told McIntyre to impress him.
"Don’t worry about me @DMcIntyreWWE. I’ll be here waiting.
You got enough to worry about with @WWESheamus.
Impress me though. Show me you have what it takes to go one-on-one with the All Mighty. #WWERaw"
https://wrestlr.me/66943/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 10
Mar 10 - AEW wrestler Joey Janela had some strong words for his detractor base via Twitter. Janela stated that he has the right to say that fans who criticize [...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will take on TNA World Champion Moose in a title unification match. The winner will face AEW World Champion [...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - TheVerge.com has released a special preview of WWE Network on Peacock. However, despite the upcoming move fans will be disappointed to learn that Pea[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During this week's edition of IMPACT wrestling, Tony Khan addressed the exploding ring controversy which took place at the end of the AEW Revolution p[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s is reporting on Twitter that William Regal will be announcing NXT Women's Tag Team Championship belts an[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - The IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view is pretty much finalized with a fewmore matches just added to the card. During tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wr[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During a recent interview with Tony Maglio of The Wrap, Bobby Lashley revealed how The Hurt Business name came to be. “It was me. I was thinkin[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Drew McIntyre is currently in a program with Sheamus which will likely culminate in a match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE Cham[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - One of the most popular game shows on network television, Wipeout quietly stopped airing new episodes in 2014. Now a revamped version of the show is c[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During an interview with Renée Paquette on her podcast, Christian Cage revealed how a conversation with her husband Jon Moxley led to a conserv[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented on AEW Revolution’s deathmatch main event and the lackluster explosion[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - On the latest edition of ROH Week by Week it was announced that former world champion Jay Briscoe will be going up against EC3 at the 19th Anniversary[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - WWE SuperCard is celebrating 25 years of Stone Cold Steve Austin. To honor the WWE Hall of Famer, 2K announced new content. WWE® SuperCard Cele[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Monday’s WWE Raw, featuring Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in the main event scored the second-best viewership of the year so far, according to Showb[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ [...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednes[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - As we reported last week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into Twitter spat with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy at the time tweeted, "Rap game[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During an Insight With Chris Van Vliet, he recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who discussed rapper Bow Wow training at his wrestling scho[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid. The idea behind the [...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - AEW Dark returns tonight with another action-packed episode. Below is the final card for the show: - Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blondes[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - Following his debut at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Christian Cage will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Below is the [...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - During a recent interview with TheWrap.com, Bobby Lashley discussed the storyline with Lana from last year and if it hurt his career in any way. "Loo[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - All Elite Wrestling has faced criticism for reporting tweets that include footage of last Sunday's disappointing Revolution finish. The finish of the[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated Randy Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm after Orton once again fel[...]
Mar 08
Mar 08 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles agains[...]