John Cena Shows Off His New Look Ahead Of ‘Wipeout’ Revival

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

HD images of @JohnCena from the new @Wipeout promo! He’s fit as ever and looks absolutely stunning.🔥👊🏻 • • • • #WipeOut #TBSNetwork #JohnCena #NicoleByer #CamilleKostek #WWE pic.twitter.com/g0cfdWDzKm

Wipeout will premiere on Thursday, April 1st at 9pm/8c.

In promotional images from the show, they reveal Cena with his new look.

One of the most popular game shows on network television, Wipeout quietly stopped airing new episodes in 2014. Now a revamped version of the show is coming back with John Cena and Nicole Byer as co-hosts on TBS.

» More News From This Feed

Joey Janela Says His Haters Deserve "Strep Throat" And "Maybe Death"

AEW wrestler Joey Janela had some strong words for his detractor base via Twitter. Janela stated that he has the right to say that fans who criticize [...] Mar 10 - AEW wrestler Joey Janela had some strong words for his detractor base via Twitter. Janela stated that he has the right to say that fans who criticize [...]

Rich Swann Vs Moose Title Unification Match Announced And Winner To Face Kenny Omega

IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will take on TNA World Champion Moose in a title unification match. The winner will face AEW World Champion [...] Mar 09 - IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will take on TNA World Champion Moose in a title unification match. The winner will face AEW World Champion [...]

U.S. WWE Network Subscribes To Lose Some Functions When It Moves To Peacock

TheVerge.com has released a special preview of WWE Network on Peacock. However, despite the upcoming move fans will be disappointed to learn that Pea[...] Mar 09 - TheVerge.com has released a special preview of WWE Network on Peacock. However, despite the upcoming move fans will be disappointed to learn that Pea[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Exploding Ring Controversy During Ad On IMPACT Wrestling

During this week's edition of IMPACT wrestling, Tony Khan addressed the exploding ring controversy which took place at the end of the AEW Revolution p[...] Mar 09 - During this week's edition of IMPACT wrestling, Tony Khan addressed the exploding ring controversy which took place at the end of the AEW Revolution p[...]

Revealed: What William Regal Will Announce On This Week's WWE NXT

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s is reporting on Twitter that William Regal will be announcing NXT Women's Tag Team Championship belts an[...] Mar 09 - Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s is reporting on Twitter that William Regal will be announcing NXT Women's Tag Team Championship belts an[...]

New Matches Added To IMPACT Sacrifice Pay-Per-View

The IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view is pretty much finalized with a fewmore matches just added to the card. During tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wr[...] Mar 09 - The IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view is pretty much finalized with a fewmore matches just added to the card. During tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wr[...]

Bobby Lashley Reveals How The Hurt Business Name Came To Be

During a recent interview with Tony Maglio of The Wrap, Bobby Lashley revealed how The Hurt Business name came to be. “It was me. I was thinkin[...] Mar 09 - During a recent interview with Tony Maglio of The Wrap, Bobby Lashley revealed how The Hurt Business name came to be. “It was me. I was thinkin[...]

Bobby Lashley Tells Drew McIntyre To Impress Him

Drew McIntyre is currently in a program with Sheamus which will likely culminate in a match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE Cham[...] Mar 09 - Drew McIntyre is currently in a program with Sheamus which will likely culminate in a match at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE Cham[...]

John Cena Shows Off His New Look Ahead Of ‘Wipeout’ Revival

One of the most popular game shows on network television, Wipeout quietly stopped airing new episodes in 2014. Now a revamped version of the show is c[...] Mar 09 - One of the most popular game shows on network television, Wipeout quietly stopped airing new episodes in 2014. Now a revamped version of the show is c[...]

Christian Cage Reveals How He Got Talking With Tony Khan

During an interview with Renée Paquette on her podcast, Christian Cage revealed how a conversation with her husband Jon Moxley led to a conserv[...] Mar 09 - During an interview with Renée Paquette on her podcast, Christian Cage revealed how a conversation with her husband Jon Moxley led to a conserv[...]

Booker T On AEW Revolution Explosion: 'It Bombed Miserably In Front Of The World'

During the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented on AEW Revolution’s deathmatch main event and the lackluster explosion[...] Mar 09 - During the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented on AEW Revolution’s deathmatch main event and the lackluster explosion[...]

Grudge Match Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary PPV

On the latest edition of ROH Week by Week it was announced that former world champion Jay Briscoe will be going up against EC3 at the 19th Anniversary[...] Mar 09 - On the latest edition of ROH Week by Week it was announced that former world champion Jay Briscoe will be going up against EC3 at the 19th Anniversary[...]

WWE SuperCard Reveals New Content Celebrating 25 Years Of Steve Austin

WWE SuperCard is celebrating 25 years of Stone Cold Steve Austin. To honor the WWE Hall of Famer, 2K announced new content. WWE® SuperCard Cele[...] Mar 09 - WWE SuperCard is celebrating 25 years of Stone Cold Steve Austin. To honor the WWE Hall of Famer, 2K announced new content. WWE® SuperCard Cele[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Scores Second-Best Viewership Of The Year So Far

Monday’s WWE Raw, featuring Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in the main event scored the second-best viewership of the year so far, according to Showb[...] Mar 09 - Monday’s WWE Raw, featuring Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in the main event scored the second-best viewership of the year so far, according to Showb[...]

Soulja Boy Wants To Wrestle Randy Orton

Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ [...] Mar 09 - Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ [...]

Cody Rhodes Says AEW Has Destroyed NXT For Over A Year

AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednes[...] Mar 09 - AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednes[...]

Randy Orton Takes Another Pop At Soulja Boy On Twitter

As we reported last week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into Twitter spat with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy at the time tweeted, "Rap game[...] Mar 09 - As we reported last week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into Twitter spat with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy at the time tweeted, "Rap game[...]

Rikishi Discusses Training Bow Wow For Pro Wrestling

During an Insight With Chris Van Vliet, he recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who discussed rapper Bow Wow training at his wrestling scho[...] Mar 09 - During an Insight With Chris Van Vliet, he recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who discussed rapper Bow Wow training at his wrestling scho[...]

Update On Shane McMahon’s Angle With Braun Strowman From Monday's Raw

If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid. The idea behind the [...] Mar 09 - If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid. The idea behind the [...]

11 Matches Set For Tonight's AEW Dark Episode

AEW Dark returns tonight with another action-packed episode. Below is the final card for the show: - Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blondes[...] Mar 09 - AEW Dark returns tonight with another action-packed episode. Below is the final card for the show: - Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blondes[...]

Christian Cage To Appear On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Following his debut at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Christian Cage will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Below is the [...] Mar 09 - Following his debut at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Christian Cage will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Below is the [...]

Bobby Lashley Comments On Lana Storyline And If It Hurt His Career

During a recent interview with TheWrap.com, Bobby Lashley discussed the storyline with Lana from last year and if it hurt his career in any way. "Loo[...] Mar 09 - During a recent interview with TheWrap.com, Bobby Lashley discussed the storyline with Lana from last year and if it hurt his career in any way. "Loo[...]

AEW Criticized For Targetting Accounts That Post Footage Of Underwhelming Explosion

All Elite Wrestling has faced criticism for reporting tweets that include footage of last Sunday's disappointing Revolution finish. The finish of the[...] Mar 09 - All Elite Wrestling has faced criticism for reporting tweets that include footage of last Sunday's disappointing Revolution finish. The finish of the[...]

A.J. Styles Defeats Randy Orton in Raw Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated Randy Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm after Orton once again fel[...] Mar 08 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated Randy Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm after Orton once again fel[...]