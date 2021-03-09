WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Christian Cage Reveals How He Got Talking With Tony Khan
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2021
During an interview with Renée Paquette on her podcast, Christian Cage revealed how a conversation with her husband Jon Moxley led to a conservation with AEW President Tony Khan and a deal with the promotion.
"It all happened really quick. I wasn’t sure I was going to go after, and all the talks I had were very cordial. I’m good friends with you, I’m good friends with Jon, and he talked to me and had his opinions, and it made me kinda think, “OK, maybe I am doing myself a disservice if I don’t at least explore all my options,” and, at this final stage of my career, I ended up having a conversation with Tony, and it just escalated very quickly. It went very fast. Within a week, it was a done deal."
He noted that when Big Show teased his signing on last week’s Dynamite, he actually had not officially signed with the company:
"As far as I knew at that point in time, it was going to be a complete secret. I was just going to show up, and it was going to be a surprise, I didn’t realize it was going to be. I’m being 100% honest. On Wednesday, there was nothing signed. It was a shock to me when I heard it, and obviously, Tony and I hit it off pretty quick, and we felt comfortable enough that we were definitely going to get something done and work together"