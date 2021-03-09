Grudge Match Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary PPV
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 09, 2021
On the latest edition of ROH Week by Week it was announced that former world champion Jay Briscoe will be going up against EC3 at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view, which takes place on March 26, 2021.
The match was originally supposed to take place at Final Battle 2020 this past December, but EC3 was pulled due to pre-travel COVID-19 protocols.
