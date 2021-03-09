Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The match was originally supposed to take place at Final Battle 2020 this past December, but EC3 was pulled due to pre-travel COVID-19 protocols.

On the latest edition of ROH Week by Week it was announced that former world champion Jay Briscoe will be going up against EC3 at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view, which takes place on March 26, 2021.

» More News From This Feed

Christian Cage Reveals How He Got Talking With Tony Khan

During an interview with Renée Paquette on her podcast, Christian Cage revealed how a conversation with her husband Jon Moxley led to a conserv[...] Mar 09 - During an interview with Renée Paquette on her podcast, Christian Cage revealed how a conversation with her husband Jon Moxley led to a conserv[...]

Booker T On AEW Revolution Explosion: 'It Bombed Miserably In Front Of The World'

During the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented on AEW Revolution’s deathmatch main event and the lackluster explosion[...] Mar 09 - During the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented on AEW Revolution’s deathmatch main event and the lackluster explosion[...]

Grudge Match Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary PPV

On the latest edition of ROH Week by Week it was announced that former world champion Jay Briscoe will be going up against EC3 at the 19th Anniversary[...] Mar 09 - On the latest edition of ROH Week by Week it was announced that former world champion Jay Briscoe will be going up against EC3 at the 19th Anniversary[...]

WWE SuperCard Reveals New Content Celebrating 25 Years Of Steve Austin

WWE SuperCard is celebrating 25 years of Stone Cold Steve Austin. To honor the WWE Hall of Famer, 2K announced new content. WWE® SuperCard Cele[...] Mar 09 - WWE SuperCard is celebrating 25 years of Stone Cold Steve Austin. To honor the WWE Hall of Famer, 2K announced new content. WWE® SuperCard Cele[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Scores Second-Best Viewership Of The Year So Far

Monday’s WWE Raw, featuring Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in the main event scored the second-best viewership of the year so far, according to Showb[...] Mar 09 - Monday’s WWE Raw, featuring Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in the main event scored the second-best viewership of the year so far, according to Showb[...]

Soulja Boy Boy Wants To Wrestle Randy Orton

Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ [...] Mar 09 - Earlier today, we reported, Randy Orton took another shot at American rapper Soulja Boy, quote tweeting a picture of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ [...]

Cody Rhodes Says AEW Has Destroyed NXT For Over A Year

AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednes[...] Mar 09 - AEW’s Executive Vice President was recently interviewed by Action Sports Jax, and was asked about the rumor that NXT could be moving from Wednes[...]

Randy Orton Takes Another Pop At Soulja Boy On Twitter

As we reported last week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into Twitter spat with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy at the time tweeted, "Rap game[...] Mar 09 - As we reported last week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into Twitter spat with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy at the time tweeted, "Rap game[...]

Rikishi Discusses Training Bow Wow For Pro Wrestling

During an Insight With Chris Van Vliet, he recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who discussed rapper Bow Wow training at his wrestling scho[...] Mar 09 - During an Insight With Chris Van Vliet, he recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who discussed rapper Bow Wow training at his wrestling scho[...]

Update On Shane McMahon’s Angle With Braun Strowman From Monday's Raw

If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid. The idea behind the [...] Mar 09 - If you watched Monday's WWE Raw you will have seen Shane McMahon had a very curious promo where he called Braun Strowman stupid. The idea behind the [...]

11 Matches Set For Tonight's AEW Dark Episode

AEW Dark returns tonight with another action-packed episode. Below is the final card for the show: - Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blondes[...] Mar 09 - AEW Dark returns tonight with another action-packed episode. Below is the final card for the show: - Cameron Stewart & Ryzom vs. Varsity Blondes[...]

Christian Cage To Appear On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Following his debut at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Christian Cage will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Below is the [...] Mar 09 - Following his debut at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Christian Cage will appear on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Below is the [...]

Bobby Lashley Comments On Lana Storyline And If It Hurt His Career

During a recent interview with TheWrap.com, Bobby Lashley discussed the storyline with Lana from last year and if it hurt his career in any way. "Loo[...] Mar 09 - During a recent interview with TheWrap.com, Bobby Lashley discussed the storyline with Lana from last year and if it hurt his career in any way. "Loo[...]

AEW Criticized For Targetting Accounts That Post Footage Of Underwhelming Explosion

All Elite Wrestling has faced criticism for reporting tweets that include footage of last Sunday's disappointing Revolution finish. The finish of the[...] Mar 09 - All Elite Wrestling has faced criticism for reporting tweets that include footage of last Sunday's disappointing Revolution finish. The finish of the[...]

A.J. Styles Defeats Randy Orton in Raw Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated Randy Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm after Orton once again fel[...] Mar 08 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, A.J. Styles defeated Randy Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm after Orton once again fel[...]

Jax & Baszler Retain WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Against Lana & Naomi on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles agains[...] Mar 08 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully retained their titles agains[...]

Matt Riddle Defeats Slapjack of RETRIBUTION on Monday Night Raw

WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle picked up another victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Original Bro" was successful i[...] Mar 08 - WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle picked up another victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as "The Original Bro" was successful i[...]

WWE U.S. Championship Match Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a WWE United States Championship Match, as Matt Riddle will be[...] Mar 08 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a WWE United States Championship Match, as Matt Riddle will be[...]

Xavier Woods Defeats Shelton Benjamin on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day picked up a win over one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Shelton Benjamin of The Hur[...] Mar 08 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Xavier Woods of The New Day picked up a win over one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Shelton Benjamin of The Hur[...]

Raw Tag Team Championship Match Announced for Next Monday

It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Tag Team Championship Match, as The Hurt Business' Shelt[...] Mar 08 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Raw Tag Team Championship Match, as The Hurt Business' Shelt[...]

Sheamus vs. McIntyre No DQ Match Ends in a Double Knockout on Monday Night Raw!

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured another hard-hitting bout between former WWE World Champions and former best friends, Drew Mc[...] Mar 08 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured another hard-hitting bout between former WWE World Champions and former best friends, Drew Mc[...]

Shane McMahon Apologizes to Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman demanded an apology from WWE official Shane McMahon. P[...] Mar 08 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman demanded an apology from WWE official Shane McMahon. P[...]

Bobby Lashley Successfully Retains WWE Championship Against The Miz on Raw

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against former champion [...] Mar 08 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against former champion [...]

WWE WrestleMania 37 Tickets to Go On Sale Tuesday, March 16

The following comes from WWE.com: WWE today announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania pres[...] Mar 08 - The following comes from WWE.com: WWE today announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania pres[...]